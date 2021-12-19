ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton successfully sues over bootleg CD

By Zap Gossip News
 6 days ago

Eric Clapton has successfully sued a woman who was selling a bootleg CD for just £8.45. The 76-year-old actor had taken legal action against a 55-year-old German woman identified only as Gabriele P, who had claimed she was unaware she was committing copyright infringement by listing ‘Eric Clapton – Live USA’...

Eric Clapton Sues 55-Year-Old Woman For Alleged Copyright Infringement After Attempted Sale Of Bootleg CD On eBay

World renowned singer, songwriter and guitarist Eric Clapton, has again made headlines, and this time, he used time and money and successfully sued a 55 year-old woman for copyright infringement after attempting to sell a bootleg copy of his work. After spending the entire pandemic as an anti-vaxxer and against any COVID-19 regulations, the 76 year-old guitarist had decided to take a seemingly innocent and harmless woman in Germany to court for a CD that was on sale for $11 on ebay.
Eric Clapton wins legal case against woman selling bootleg CD on eBay for £8.45

Eric Clapton has won a legal battle against a woman selling a bootleg CD of his on eBay for €9.95 (£8.45).The “Wonderful Tonight” singer brought the case against a German woman on grounds of copyright infringement after she was found to be selling the item on eBay.The defendant claimed that she was unaware that selling the album, which was a bootlegged recording made at a concert in the 1980s, was considered illegal. She claimed that her late husband had said that he had brought the item at a department store.The defendant had appealed to the Düsseldorf regional court after Clapton...
Eric Clapton’s Management Issues Statement About Bootleg Lawsuit

Days after lawyers for Eric Clapton successfully sued a German woman for trying to sell a bootleg CD on eBay, the rocker’s management has issued a “clarification to set the record straight” following “widespread and often misleading” press stories. Of particular note, the musician reportedly no longer “[intends] to collect the costs awarded to him by the court.”
Eric Clapton
