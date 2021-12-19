ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Debuts August 2022

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ will combine two unique previously released colorways and will launch during Summer 2022. This particular pair will combine two classic shoes, the ‘Grey Toe’ Air Jordan 13 and the ’True Blue’ Air Jordan...

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Get Winter-Ready With the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater

Nike continues to roll out winterized versions of popular silhouettes combining fashion and function. Following previous sneaker-boot hybrids like the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility and Jordan 1 “Acclimate” is the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater “Dark Smoke Grey.” The boot comes with a winter-ready black and gray upper in mesh and leather. Pull tabs offer easy entry, while a fleece lining adds additional warmth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Blue#Shoes#French#Nike Com
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Air Sprung"

Following the initial reveal of the Nike “Air Sprung” by way of a Air Max 95 silhouette earlier this year, Nike now introduces an Air Max 97 to the collection, giving the classic silhouette a light-hearted contemporary rework. The upcoming Move to Zero pairs are found in sand and sail...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi, One Of The Rarest Releases Ever, Is Dropping For A Third Time

Third time a charm? One of the rarest Air Jordan releases in history was this exclusive Air Jordan 1 that dropped exclusively in China. The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi was first created to celebrate the opening of Nike retail stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou & Shenyang. Part of a large XQ collection, which included 23 Classic XQ, 2 tees, a hat and a messenger bag, the Air Jordan 1 XQ was rumored to be limited to a measly 240 pairs and featured white, black, red, and gold with elegant embroidery on the mid-panel. In 2013, the Air Jordan 1 XQ released yet again, but with Nike Air on the tongue label.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sole Collector

'Muslin' Air Jordan 3s Are Dropping in Early 2022

In addition to the “Zen Master” Jordan 4, another upcoming Air Jordan release that Jordan Brand previewed in yesterday’s SNKRS Live episode is an all-new Air Jordan 3 makeup arriving early 2022. That pair is this “Muslin” Air Jordan 3 colorway courtesy of @zSneakerheadz on Instagram. The...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 14 ‘Ginger’ Releasing as a Mid in 2022

Jordan Brand will launch several original low-top models as a mid in 2022. One of those will be the Air Jordan 14 ‘Ginger’ which is a fan favorite. The ‘Ginger’ Air Jordan 14 was originally released as a low-top back in 1999. One of three original low-top colorways, to date, this pair has yet to retro in its initial form. Jordan Brand won’t just revisit the 14, but they will also bring back the Air Jordan 13 ‘Brave Blue’ as a mid.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

An Iconic Air Jordan Returns Just in Time for Christmas

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a hotly anticipated Air Jordan 11 drop. For over twenty years now, it’s been something of a staple of the sneaker calendar, and for good reason: the 11 remains among the most beloved and highly coveted Jordan silhouettes of all time. Accordingly, the brand is more protective of it than others. This year is no different—except in the ways that it's an unusually big deal: for the first time in over a decade, the beloved “Cool Grey” colorway is making a long-awaited return.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sole Collector

Jordan Brand Is Celebrating Easter With This Air Jordan 5

It appears that Jordan Brand will continue its yearly tradition of Easter-themed releases in 2022 with a new Air Jordan 5 expected to arrive just in time for the holiday. zSneakerheadz reports that the “Easter” Air Jordan 5 will hit shelves in April 2022. While images of the shoe have not yet surfaced, the mock-up provided by the leaker suggests that the shoe will feature a pastel look with a predominantly pink upper fused with light green accents appearing on the tongue and portions of the midsole. The account also revealed that the shoe will come with special packaging possibly linked to the holiday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

10 of the Coolest Grey Air Jordan Retros

In 2001, Jordan Brand entered the new year with new objectives. With Michael Jordan back on the court as a member of the Washington Wizards, the Jumpman logo was all about telling new stories for the next generation by revising old favorites with modern palettes. That spring, the Air Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 4 ‘Olive Canvas’ Launching Fall 2022

The Air Jordan 4 ‘Olive Canvas’ is a new color option that’s a part of Jordan Brand’s Fall 2022 collection which has an appropriate color blocking for the season. This Air Jordan 4 has a similar color scheme as the Undefeated 4s, but for true fans of that shoe, this probably won’t suffice. But when you compare the price difference, the ‘Olive Canvas’ is the better choice. Going over the pair, it features Olive canvas on the upper while Black appears on the netting, tongue label, wing eyelets, and heel. Next, Grey fills in the eyestay, tongue, and heel branding. Other details include Red on the laces, a White midsole, and a Black rubber outsole.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retros For Spring 2022 Includes New Colorways And Price Increases

Jordan Brand just fully revealed its full Spring 2022 line-up, a massive assortment of retro drops that span January through March of 2022. Many of the upcoming releases have been previewed before, but there are several new options to take a gander at, which we will quickly describe below. One key bit of information to know is that Jordan Brand has raised the retail prices of most of its footwear across the board; while the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG stays at $170, other models have been bumped up to $200 and above. See the full Air Jordan Retro Preview for Spring 2022 below and stay tuned for updates. Stay up to date: Air Jordan Release Dates for 2022.
APPAREL
realsport101.com

Do Air Jordans Crease?

Keep your sneakers pristine with this guide. If you're a big sneaker or basketball fan, you've probably wondered 'do Air Jordan's crease?'. Perhaps you're looking to wear your best Air Jordans out, but don't want to end up ruining them the first time you put them on. Fortunately, we're here...
APPAREL
realsport101.com

Air Jordan 1 Dark Marina Blue: Release Date, Price, And Where To Buy

A blue and black design on the classic Jordan 1 silhouette. The Air Jordan 1 "Dark Marina Blue" looks to be one of the most anticipated drops in recent times, and the excitement is only building following more early release images surfacing of the latest colourway. This is yet another...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ Launching July 2022

The Air Jordan 12 ’Stealth’ is a new color option from Jordan Brand that has familiar color blocking and will launch during Summer 2022. This Air Jordan 12 comes dressed in mostly Grey and has a similar color blocking as the ‘Obsidian’ pair. Utilizing Stealth Grey on the upper while White adorns the mudguard, laces, and outsole. Next, Metallic Silver appears on the top eyelets. Lastly, a darker shade of Grey lands on the liner, inside of the tongue, and heel to finish the look. Also, the pair will come with the original packaging.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “Washed Blue” Expected In Early 2022

Since debuting in 2020, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has been ridiculed by some sneaker purists for not following the exact specifications of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. Yet, countless collectors of all degrees and ages have added the Zoom Air-cushioned update to their rotations. Ahead of Spring 2022, the silhouette has emerged in a compelling “Washed Blue” colorway reportedly exclusive to women.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Stealthy “Black” And Bold “Pink” Share This Air Jordan 1 Centre Court

The Air Jordan 1 Centre Court hasn’t quite found its footing with the ocean that is the sneaker industry, but it continues to offer a low-top, tennis-inspired style to consumers looking for just that. For its latest ensemble, the lifestyle-oriented silhouette has indulged in a mix of black and pink.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy