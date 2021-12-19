Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Debuts August 2022

The Air Jordan 4 ‘Olive Canvas’ is a new color option that’s a part of Jordan Brand’s Fall 2022 collection which has an appropriate color blocking for the season. This Air Jordan 4 has a similar color scheme as the Undefeated 4s, but for true fans of that shoe, this probably won’t suffice. But when you compare the price difference, the ‘Olive Canvas’ is the better choice. Going over the pair, it features Olive canvas on the upper while Black appears on the netting, tongue label, wing eyelets, and heel. Next, Grey fills in the eyestay, tongue, and heel branding. Other details include Red on the laces, a White midsole, and a Black rubber outsole.
