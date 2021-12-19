Air Jordan 13 ‘French Blue’ Debuts August 2022

Jordan Brand just fully revealed its full Spring 2022 line-up, a massive assortment of retro drops that span January through March of 2022. Many of the upcoming releases have been previewed before, but there are several new options to take a gander at, which we will quickly describe below. One key bit of information to know is that Jordan Brand has raised the retail prices of most of its footwear across the board; while the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG stays at $170, other models have been bumped up to $200 and above. See the full Air Jordan Retro Preview for Spring 2022 below and stay tuned for updates. Stay up to date: Air Jordan Release Dates for 2022.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO