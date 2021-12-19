ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Birmingham stabbing: Boy, 15, arrested over city centre brawl

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after violence broke out in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said officers were called to violence involving "a number of people"...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

