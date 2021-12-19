ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four arrested in connection with fatal Homesh terror attack

Cleveland Jewish News
 6 days ago

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal terrorist attack near Homesh in Judea and Samaria on Thursday, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Sunday. The suspects were taken into custody following a joint operation in the village of Silat al-Harithiya by the Shin Bet,...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC12

Man arrested in connection to Petersburg homicide

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that resulted in a man’s death. On Dec. 19 at around 2:00 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Medical Park Boulevard for the report of a man arriving there with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD makes arrest in connection with stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police arrested a 32-year-old man Monday in connection with a stabbing that occurred last week on Dauphin Island Parkway. Henry Lamar Irby was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of second-degree assault. Officers responding to the 1400 block of Dauphin Island...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel Defense Forces#Israel Police#The Shin Bet#Israeli#Isa#Idf#Arab#Jns Org
Shore News Network

Bowling Green Man Arrested on Multiple Terrorism Charges

A federal court in Kentucky unsealed an indictment today charging a dual U.S.-Bosnian citizen with providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. The defendant is also charged with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military type training from ISIS.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
arizonadailyindependent.com

Four Arrested In Connection With Glendale Church Burglary

On Halloween, a local Glendale church located near 59th Ave and Missouri reported someone had broken into the church and stole over $8000 worth of equipment to include microphones, audio mixers, speakers, amplifiers, projectors, and several guitars. According to the Glendale Police Department, William Conlon, Solomia Butler, Christian Scott, and...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Independent

Convicted terrorist given five-month sentence for attacking prison officer

A convicted terrorist who punched a prison officer, leaving him struggling to breathe, has been sentenced to an extra five months behind bars.Abdullah Ahmed Jama Farah, from Longsight, Manchester was jailed for seven years at the Old Bailey in 2016 after creating a communications hub to help extremists linked to the so-called Islamic State in Syria.Jama Farah appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday – his 26th birthday – via a video-link to Long Lartin high security jail near Evesham.The court heard Jama Farah was being returned to his cell in a segregation unit at Long Lartin when he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Cleveland Jewish News

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad agree to step up terror attacks against Israel

The Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist groups agreed on a plan to increase cooperation and ramp up terrorist attacks, particularly in Judea and Samaria, during “a lengthy leadership meeting” on Saturday,” according to the Palestine Information Center. “The two movements agreed on a number of...
MIDDLE EAST
Skagit Breaking

Bellingham Woman Sentenced to Prison for ‘Shunt’ Terrorism Attack on BNSF Track

Bellingham, WA – A 28-year-old Bellingham, Washington, woman was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 12 months and one day in prison and three years of supervised release for committing an act of violence against a railroad carrier, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Ellen Brennan Reiche, was one of two people arrested on the BNSF Railway tracks near Bellingham, near midnight on November 28, 2020. Reiche was convicted September 9, 2021, of placing a ‘shunt’ – a device that interferes with train signals – on the tracks. At the sentencing hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez called her offense “extremely serious.” In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered that Reiche must complete 100 hours of community service while on federal supervision.
BELLINGHAM, WA
The Jewish Press

Smotrich: ‘Forbidden to Succumb to Terror. Govt Must Revive Homesh.

Religious Zionism MK Betzalel Smotrich called on the government to re-establish the northern Samaria Jewish town of Homesh as a firm response to terror after an Israeli yeshiva student was killed and two others were wounded, one moderately, in a shooting attack on the road near Homesh. “It is simply...
RELIGION
foreigndesknews.com

One Israeli Killed, Two Wounded by Gunmen in West Bank Terror Attack

An Israeli man was killed and two others wounded Thursday evening after gunmen reportedly shot a vehicle entering the West Bank settlement of Homesh. The wounded men were transported to the Rabin Medical Center in central Israel. One succumbed to his injuries, named later by Israeli media as Yehuda Diamantman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Homesh Rosh Yeshiva Arrested on Suspicion of Violating 2005 Disengagement Law

Rabbi Elishama Cohen, the head of the Yeshiva at Homesh in Samaria, was arrested on Wednesday by the police on suspicion of violating the 2005 Disengagement Law. The arrest occurred less than a week after a deadly terror attack in the area in which Yehuda Dimentman, a student of the yeshiva, was shot dead by an Islamic Jihad terror, and two other students were wounded.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Latest Attacks Are Motivated by Incitement Combined with Hamas’ Interest to Increase Terror

The recent uptick in terrorist attacks in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria necessitates distinguishing between two parallel tracks that underpin the violence. One is the ongoing incitement, intended to create a consciousness of struggle in the general public, particularly among Palestinian youth. The second is Hamas’ interest in increasing terrorism within and emanating from Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria. The connection between the tangible expressions of these two trends has ignited a multitude of attacks and has unleashed fears that Israel is facing another wave of terrorist attacks.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Israeli Forces Foil Terror Ramming Attack, Terrorist Goes Up in Flames

Israeli forces foiled an attempted terrorist attack shortly before 8 pm on Tuesday night near the Jewish communities of Harish and Mevo Dotan, in the sector of the “Menashe” Regional Brigade. Both communities are located in the hills of Samaria. The terrorist deviated from the lane in which...
MILITARY
harfordsheriff.org

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting

On December 10, 2021, at 6:45 p.m., patrol deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Dembytown Road in Joppatowne for the report of a single vehicle collision. Upon the arrival of deputies, medics were performing CPR on an adult male, identified as William James Doran, 29, of Joppatowne. While evaluating Doran for care, medics discovered he was shot in the upper body. Medics transported Doran to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy