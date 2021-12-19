Four arrested in connection with fatal Homesh terror attack

Bellingham, WA – A 28-year-old Bellingham, Washington, woman was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 12 months and one day in prison and three years of supervised release for committing an act of violence against a railroad carrier, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Ellen Brennan Reiche, was one of two people arrested on the BNSF Railway tracks near Bellingham, near midnight on November 28, 2020. Reiche was convicted September 9, 2021, of placing a ‘shunt’ – a device that interferes with train signals – on the tracks. At the sentencing hearing, Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez called her offense “extremely serious.” In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered that Reiche must complete 100 hours of community service while on federal supervision.
