Public Safety

Bridgend MP arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgend Conservative MP Jamie Wallis has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit. It followed an incident in which a car collided with a lamppost at Church Road in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan, on Sunday 28 November at 01:10 GMT. South Wales...

www.bbc.com

