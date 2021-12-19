ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘No guarantees’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

By Ashley Cowburn
 6 days ago

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out introducing tougher Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, leading to demands for Boris Johnson to urgently address the public on the government’s strategy.

Describing the Omicron situation as “fast-moving”, the health secretary stressed there were “no guarantees in this pandemic” and that the government was keeping measures under review.

Scientists have urged ministers not to allow hospitalisations to “go through the roof” before action is taken, warning that delaying the introduction of stricter rules may cause greater harm to the economy.

Labour leader Keir Starmer , who was given a briefing by England’s chief medical officer professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on Sunday, accused the prime minister of being “asleep at the wheel”.

But it is understood Mr Johnson wants to first see the impact of Covid “plan B” measures introduced last week, including mandatory mask-wearing and Covid passes, alongside the booster jab campaign, before bringing in tougher restrictions.

Last night it was reported the prime minister is considering limits on indoor mixing as a measure.

However, as many as 10 cabinet ministers are reported to be against any further measures and have cast doubt on the accuracy of Sage modelling that paints a gloomy picture of up to 1,000 deaths a day.

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Javid starkly declined to rule out further measures being introduced within days, insisting ministers were still “assessing the situation” and that a “lot of uncertainty” remained.

Pressed on whether he could rule out a circuit breaker or further restrictions before Christmas, the health secretary said: “There are no guarantees in this pandemic... At this point, we just have to keep everything under review.”

He confirmed that if new measures are required, parliament would be recalled to approve them – just days after Mr Johnson suffered the biggest revolt of his premiership over the introduction of Covid passes for large venues in England.

Mr Javid also described papers released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) over the weekend as “sobering”, after it was warned tougher restrictions were needed to prevent a peak of 3,000 hospitalisations a day in England.

On Sunday, the UK recorded 82,886 new cases of Covid while the mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has declared a major incident in the capital, told the BBC the NHS could “collapse” if measures are brought in too late.

And Sage stressed in the document that infections were likely to be much higher than the government’s official dashboard, saying: “It is almost certain that are now hundreds of thousands of new Omicron infections per day.”

Professor Peter Openshaw, a new member of the advisory group, warned on Sunday: “We are absolutely clear that if we are going to have an effect with restrictions you need to act early.

“If you delay you only cause a bigger surge in cases and more damage to prosperity, to freedoms and industry.”

Another member of the body, professor Sir David Spiegelhalter said the timing was crucial. “We can’t wait for hospitalisations to go through the roof before we do something about it, because by then it’s too late”.

Sir Keir said on Sunday: “The prime minister has been asleep at the wheel since he received the latest Sage advice.”

And he went on to say: “The public want to know the government has got a grip but tragically Boris Johnson is so distracted by his own internal party pressures that he is unable to provide the public health leadership this country needs.”

“We need to hear practical steps from the government on how they are going to tackle the spread of Omicron, support businesses and protect our public services,” he added. “Labour stands ready to support the measures we need but the prime minister is too weak to lead his divided party.”

As some members of the public limit their interactions ahead of Christmas Day, there has also been growing concern about the struggles facing the hospitality and nighttime industry due to mass cancellations without extra financial support from the Treasury.

The Liberal Democrats, who have demanded a virtual recall of parliament this week over the Covid situation, urged the chancellor to deliver an emergency budget to support firms on the “brink of collapse”.

The party’s health spokesperson Daisy Cooper told The Independent : “Boris Johnson needs to show leadership instead of ducking responsibility.

“He should address a virtual parliament and the public and explain what additional Covid measures may be needed, including extra support businesses.

“Businesses have already been hung out to dry by the government’s mixed messaging – now it looks like the same could happen to our NHS. The public deserves answers and they need them now.”

Covid: Government to send nationwide booster jab text alert on Boxing Day in bid to combat Omicron

The government will send text message alerts to people across the UK on Boxing Day urging them to get a booster jab to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant.After talks with ministers, the UK's mobile network providers – including EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK – have agreed to deliver the messages to their tens of millions of customers.It comes as part of the government's Get Boosted Now campaign, which this week has seen £22.5m handed to councils and an "army of vaccine ambassadors" deployed to British streets in a bid to encourage uptake in the run up to Christmas...
Catholic leader calls on government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged Boris Johnson's government not to reintroduce restrictions on churches amid record Covid infection rates.Data published on Thursday, suggesting the Omicron strain might cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, has fuelled speculation that the prime minister will resist imposing further curbs after Christmas.Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it was clear that large spaces such as churches were "not places where we spread the virus".Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to doVincent Nicholls"I would sincerely appeal that they...
People queue for ‘jingle jabs’ on Christmas Day as Covid battle continues

Queues have formed at pharmacies as people wait to get Christmas Day jabs as the fight against coronavirus goes on.People were seen waiting for their "jingle jabs" as the vaccination booster programme continued over the festive period in England.NHS England has thanked health service staff who are working or volunteering on Christmas Day.From vaccinators to volunteers, porters to paramedics, midwives to mental health practitioners, and all other essential workers — thank you to everyone who is working over the festive period! 💙 #ThankYouNHS pic.twitter.com/IvnDMgz2s0— NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) December 25, 2021In a tweet, the health services said: "From...
Government threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes

A civil liberties campaign group has threatened the government with a legal challenge over the introduction of "discriminatory" Covid passes for large venues in England.It comes a week after Boris Johnson suffered the biggest rebellion of his premiership from nearly 100 Tory MPs over the certification — one of the key tenants of the government's "plan B" strategy for dealing with the pandemic this winter.Despite the revolt, the scheme was introduced in England on 16 December, after it was passed with a majority of 243, with Labour backing the move.However, piling pressure on the prime minister to drop Covid passes,...
‘Large wave’ of coming Covid hospital admissions could be worse than last winter, Sage warns

A large wave of Covid hospitalisations should be expected "soon" and could be worse than last winter, the UK government's top scientific advisors have warned.Data suggesting that the Omicron variant might cause less severe illness than the Delta strain raised hopes that further restrictions may not be necessary after Christmas.However, in a gloomy assessment published late on Christmas Eve, the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) group said a "large wave" of hospitalisations "should be expected soon given infections are increasing rapidly".The minutes from the Sage meeting on 23 December also warned that the peak in admissions this winter...
The Independent

Voices: Britain is broken from a decade of Tory government

There is a very clear reason for the mess the country is in right now. It is called the Conservative Party. It has been in power for over a decade. A lost decade. A wasted decade, in which the big choices and challenges faced have been decided, not with the national interest in mind, but on the basis of the internal divisions and difficulties of the wretched Tory party.ABC. A for Austerity. B for Brexit. C for Covid. Draw a Venn diagram of the MPs who argued hardest for austerity, fought relentlessly for a hard Brexit, and are now...
The Independent

Keir Starmer hints at informal pact with Liberal Democrats at next general election

Keir Starmer has signalled he could be open to informal pacts with the Liberal Democrats and smaller parties at the next general election in order to remove Boris Johnson from No 10 and deprive the Tories of a majority.The Labour leader's comments come a week after the Lib Dems overturned a 23,000 majority in the ultra-safe Conservative seat of North Shropshire, dealing a significant blow to the prime minister's authority.Earlier in the summer, Ed Davey's party also stormed to victory in Chesham and Amersham, despite the Tories winning a majority of over 16,000 votes in the constituency in the 2019...
Starmer sets out how he plans to beat ‘dishonest’ Johnson

Boris Johnson is "dishonest", Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said as he claimed the Prime Minister was now being seen for "what he really is" by voters.Sir Keir said "I don't think many people believe him, I certainly don't" over his response to the allegations about lockdown-busting Christmas parties in Downing Street.His comments came as former prime minister David Cameron said Mr Johnson had been able to "get away with things" that he could not, including dodging media scrutiny and hiring a personal photographer at the taxpayers' expense.Ayesha Hazarika: "Do you think the prime minister's a liar?"Keir Starmer: "I think...
The Independent

Omicron: Has the new variant already peaked in the UK?

Boris Johnson has announced there will be no further social restrictions imposed in England before Christmas to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid9 while efusing to make similar guarantees for the New Year period.England could still see a circuit-breaker lockdown enforced next week, with the government's scientific advisers continuing to call for new restrictions to stop the spread, a stance opposed by some senior cabinet ministers who object to further constraints on public freedom and say they are unconvinced by the current (limited) data on Omicron.Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage),...
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a Covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has already been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and rocketing infection numbers this month could see him forced to tighten them still further in the days after Christmas.The prime minister has already brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.He has pledged not to introduce further measures before...
The Independent

Covid infections soar to record high as Omicron sweeps through UK

Covid infection levels have reached a record high in the UK, new data shows, as the Health Secretary maintained no further restrictions will be set out before Christmas.An estimated 1.4 million people in the UK had the virus in the week ending December 16, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The data emerged within hours of Sajid Javid telling broadcasters the Government is not planning to make any more announcements on restrictions in England this week.It follows a warning from NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis that the service...
Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 74,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.But prime minister Boris Johnson has declared that no further restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, explaining that "that people can go ahead with their plans",...
The Independent

How will Boris Johnson govern his unruly cabinet?

Can Boris Johnson fix his fractured cabinet? According to reports, only four of his cabinet colleagues backed any of the three options for new anti-Omicron measures the prime minister presented to them during their unusually long (more than two hours) and disharmonious session. Those who sided with the prime minister...
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further restrictions before Christmas as cases rise

Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas.The health secretary said there were "no guarantees in this pandemic" after government scientists warned tougher measures could be needed before the new year to prevent "considerable pressure" on the NHS as the Omicron variant continues to surge.He added that it remained an "individual decision" whether people went ahead with attending Christmas parties.Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he believed further restrictions were "inevitable" a day after declaring a "major incident" in the capital, which he said had seen almost 30,000 new Covid cases in the last 24...
Soaring Omicron leaves Christmas hanging in the balance: Cases of new variant rise 50% in 24 hours while Covid infections top 80,000 for FOURTH time since start of pandemic... after Sajid Javid hints UK may need lockdown BEFORE Dec 25

Britain has recorded 82,886 Covid cases as Sajid Javid has refused to rule out another lockdown before Christmas and SAGE advisers told government officials that mixing of households should be banned 'very soon'. The number of cases has risen by 32,473, or 64.4 per cent, in seven days. But is...
