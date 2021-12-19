‘Drive My Car’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win

The Power of The Dog story revolves around the relationship between wo brothers: Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch), gruff yet ivy-league educated, George (Jesse Plemons), simple but wishes to enjoy the social status of his found wealth with a sense of humility, and Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the working-class woman between them. There is a battle of the new ways and the old ways between the brothers, and once Phil finds himself outflanked by his brother, his new bride, and her son Peter, Phil fashions himself the opportunity to slip into a paternal role with Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The Power of The Dog is gripped with themes of aging masculinity, commodification, and Shakespearean loyalty and revenge. What is most covert and beautifully done by writer director Jane Campion is the slow artful execution of revenge.
