‘Drive My Car’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) is announcing their winners today and Ryusuke Hamagachi’s Drive My Car came out the winner of the org’s Best Picture prize, picking up a win for its screenplay and a runner-up mention in director. It was the third time in four years that a non-English language film was named their Best Picture, with Parasite and Roma winning in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The win comes off the heels of the New York Film Critics Circle naming the Japanese Oscar entry their best film of the year and puts it in elite territory with the likes of Boyhood, The Social Network, The Hurt Locker and Brokeback Mountain, films that also won both top critics’ groups main award. All were Best Picture-nominated at the Academy Awards, where The Hurt Locker won. The last film to win both and not be Best Picture Oscar-nominated was 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO