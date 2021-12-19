ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Drive My Car’ and ‘The Power of the Dog’ Win

By David Laguerre
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) voted on the best achievements in film in 2021 on Saturday, announcing its award winners through its Twitter account. The organization named Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s breakout drama “Drive My Car” as the best film of the year, with “The Power of the Dog” taking the...

Related
awardswatch.com

Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) awards: ‘Dog’ chases ‘Car,’ ‘Car’ drives off with Best Picture win

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) is announcing their winners today and Ryusuke Hamagachi’s Drive My Car came out the winner of the org’s Best Picture prize, picking up a win for its screenplay and a runner-up mention in director. It was the third time in four years that a non-English language film was named their Best Picture, with Parasite and Roma winning in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The win comes off the heels of the New York Film Critics Circle naming the Japanese Oscar entry their best film of the year and puts it in elite territory with the likes of Boyhood, The Social Network, The Hurt Locker and Brokeback Mountain, films that also won both top critics’ groups main award. All were Best Picture-nominated at the Academy Awards, where The Hurt Locker won. The last film to win both and not be Best Picture Oscar-nominated was 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
worldofreel.com

‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Film By Boston Film Critics

Slow news weekend. It seems as though everyone in the industry has already gone on Christmas vacation, but that didn’t stop the Boston Society of Film Critics from announcing their annual awards. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” has turned out to be the critical favourite of the big city...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘The Power of the Dog’ dominates Boston Online Film Critics with 7 wins

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog dominated the Boston Online Film Critics Association (BOFCA) winners today with seven wins including Best Picture, Director and Screenplay for Campion, and three acting wins: Benedict Cumberbatch for Best Actor. Kodi Smit-McPhee for Supporting Actor and Kirsten Dunst for Supporting Actress. Dune...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Southeastern Film Critics give ‘The Power of the Dog’ Picture, Director, three acting wins

The Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) has announced its accolades for 2021 and chosen Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog as the Best Picture of the Year. This is the second time a Campion film has won Best Picture and Best Director as SEFCA also recognized her film The Piano back in 1993. Her latest work, based on the novel by Thomas Savage, is a captivating examination of loneliness, masculinity, and frailty set on a ranch in 1925 Montana.
MOVIES
harvardpress.com

Movie Review: 'The Power of the Dog'

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee. Jane Campion’s sweeping western epic “The Power of the Dog” defies easy definition. Across its two hours, as scenes of domestic life and ranching in 1920s Montana unfold, the film’s characters approach and repel one another, slowly revealing their greater motivations, but Campion (“The Piano”) rarely addresses these motivations head-on. Instead, the film is full of meaningful looks, quiet antagonism, and wordless scheming; the climax requires the viewer to piece together what has actually transpired, and even then Campion leaves many other questions unanswered.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Indie Spirit Award Noms Advance Oscar Contenders ‘The Lost Daughter,’ ‘Flee,’ ‘Drive My Car’

The Film Independent Spirit Awards moved up three weeks this year, to March 6, in part to give contenders a boost in the run-up to Oscars March 27. However, few of its nominees will be in the Oscar running. Those who complained that the Indie Spirits overlap too much with the Academy Awards need not worry this year. Film Independent’s always-idiosyncratic hand-picked juries shed light on some deserving movies, including four A24 titles that have yet to register with other awards groups: Janicza Bravo’s “Zola” leads the field with seven nods including Best Director, Screenplay, Female Lead Taylour Paige, and Editing),...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsvaonline.com

‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Drive My Car’ make Oscars shortlist

Documentaries about Julia Child, “Black Woodstock,” the pandemic and The Velvet Underground and acclaimed international films like Japan’s “Drive My Car,” Iran’s “A Hero” and Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World” just got a little closer to scoring Oscar nominations.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Inside the LA Film Critics' best of 2021 vote, from 'Drive My Car' to 'Barb & Star'

LOS ANGELES — “Drive My Car,” an elegant, multi-threaded drama from Japanese director-co-writer Ryusuke Hamaguchi, won best picture from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association on Saturday. It was the latest of the many times that L.A. critics have chosen a non-English-language film as the year’s best, following such earlier winners as “Parasite” and “Roma.” “Drive My Car,” adapted from a Haruki Murakami short story, also won the organization’s screenplay prize.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Exploring The Themes in The Power of The Dog

The Power of The Dog story revolves around the relationship between wo brothers: Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch), gruff yet ivy-league educated, George (Jesse Plemons), simple but wishes to enjoy the social status of his found wealth with a sense of humility, and Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the working-class woman between them. There is a battle of the new ways and the old ways between the brothers, and once Phil finds himself outflanked by his brother, his new bride, and her son Peter, Phil fashions himself the opportunity to slip into a paternal role with Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The Power of The Dog is gripped with themes of aging masculinity, commodification, and Shakespearean loyalty and revenge. What is most covert and beautifully done by writer director Jane Campion is the slow artful execution of revenge.
ANIMALS
NBC4 Columbus

Year in review: 25 best movies of 2021

Stacker presents the 25 best movies of 2021, including films that premiered in 2020 but weren’t available in the U.S. until 2021. Only feature-length films were considered and each film had to have at least seven reviews on Metacritic to make the list.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tom Holland Defends Superhero Movies — ‘They’re Real Art’

Everyone’s favorite interview question came up again during during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter about an Oscars Best Picture push for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” when star Tom Holland defended superhero movies as “real art.” Holland became the latest in a long list of A-listers weighing in on the topic of whether or not the genre movies are good for the industry, including Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Martin Scorsese, who famously called Marvel movies “not cinema.” “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one,” Holland...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Post ‘Spider-Man’ and Shortlists, Oscar Projections for All 23 Categories

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA West Side...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Tom Holland says Marvel films are ‘real art’ as he disputes Martin Scorsese comments

Tom Holland has disputed Martin Scorsese’s claims that Marvel films are not “real art”.In 2019, the legendary director enraged fans of the franchise by saying that the comic book adaptations were “not cinema” and comparing them to theme park rides.Since then, many high profile filmmakers have either made similar comments or praised Marvel, with critically acclaimed directors such as Chloe Zhao and Nia DaCosta coming on board to direct Marvel films.Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said that, having appeared in both superhero films and Oscar-nominated movie The Impossible, he felt that Marvel films should be considered as “real...
MOVIES
Variety

Looking at How Oscar Proves Bullish for Biopics

This year’s Oscar race is in a bio rhythm, with a huge percentage of films based upon real people and events. Merriam-Webster defines “biopic” as simply a biographical movie. That’s true, but there’s a wide range under that umbrella term, as this year’s contenders remind us. They include films that span several years, including: “A Journal for Jordan” and “King Richard”; some cover multiple decades, such as “House of Gucci,” the Aretha Franklin pic “Respect” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Other films, including “Being the Ricardos,” focus on a moment in time, which becomes a prism for exploring the era and the...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES

