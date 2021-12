Judge Calvin Williams of Montgomery, Alabama, wasn't born yet when 15-year-old Claudette Colvin was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a bus. But he says he benefited from the civil rights pioneer. And it's not lost on him that he is now the one – 66 years later – who was able to expunge the record of that incident and clear her name.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO