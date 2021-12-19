Hong Kong to vote under new election laws

In a recent letter, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on President Biden to exert diplomatic pressure on Saudi Arabia to end their blockade of the Sana International Airport. Congresswoman Nancy Mace and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Rand Paul co-signed the letter. Yemen’s major airport has been out of use since August 2016, due to an ongoing civil war, in which the Saudi-led coalition has instituted a blockade Yemen’s airspace—making it off limits for both commercial and humanitarian purposes. This blockade is especially devastating because nearly 80 percent of Yemen’s citizens are in need of humanitarian assistance and 16.2 million people are at risk of famine, including 400,000 children under the age of 5.
