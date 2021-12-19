ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Hong Kong to vote under new election laws

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong voters are preparing to vote for the first time this weekend since...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Turnout down as Hong Kong votes in ‘patriots’-only election

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong government efforts and last-ditch campaigning by candidates were struggling on Sunday to boost turnout in an overhauled https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-hong-kongs-new-election-law-will-reshape-legislature-2021-12-18 “patriots”-only legislative election, the first under a sweeping new security law. After eight hours of voting, turnout was more than 10 percentage points below the...
ELECTIONS
Shropshire Star

Hong Kong holds first vote since number of directly-elected lawmakers cut

A low turnout has been predicted, with candidates vetted to ensure they are loyal to China. Hong Kong is voting in the first legislative council election since Beijing amended the laws to reduce the number of directly-elected lawmakers and vet candidates to ensure that only those loyal to China can run.
ELECTIONS
kdal610.com

Explainer – How Hong Kong’s new election law will reshape legislature

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong holds a legislative assembly election on Sunday in which candidates have been vetted for “patriotism” and pro-democracy candidates are largely absent, having declined to run or been jailed or forced into exile. The reshaping of the Legislative Council is the first...
POLITICS
WGAU

Hong Kong election defines dramatic changes by Beijing

HONG KONG — (AP) — Elections for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Sunday mark the culmination of Beijing’s campaign to rein in the body that had once kept it from imposing its unrestrained will over the semi-autonomous territory. Since the city was handed over from British...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Election#Beijing#Legislature#Ap
AFP

Libya urged to reschedule presidential vote 'swiftly'

The US and four European powers on Friday urged war-torn Libya to quickly set a new date for delayed presidential elections. In a joint statement, they urged the North African country's leaders to "swiftly" name a new date and issue the final list of presidential candidates, which had been a key point of contention in the run-up to the polls that were set for Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘You must act’: Over 800 religious leaders pressure Biden to pass voting rights law

President Joe Biden is facing more pressure to shepherd the passage of voting rights legislation through the Senate and on Thursday received a letter from hundreds of US faith leaders urging his party to act.As the midterm campaign season begins to pick up steam and states have released new district maps which appear to give Republicans a greater advantage than before, the calls to pass legislation that would increase federal oversight of state voting laws as a means of protecting the access to the vote in minority communities have grown louder as experts have said that a wave of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
YubaNet

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Leads Bipartisan Letter to President Biden, Calling for Reopening of Yemen’s Sana International Airport

In a recent letter, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on President Biden to exert diplomatic pressure on Saudi Arabia to end their blockade of the Sana International Airport. Congresswoman Nancy Mace and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Rand Paul co-signed the letter. Yemen’s major airport has been out of use since August 2016, due to an ongoing civil war, in which the Saudi-led coalition has instituted a blockade Yemen’s airspace—making it off limits for both commercial and humanitarian purposes. This blockade is especially devastating because nearly 80 percent of Yemen’s citizens are in need of humanitarian assistance and 16.2 million people are at risk of famine, including 400,000 children under the age of 5.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump says more than he intended while slamming voting rights bill

Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy