ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Over 2,200 new one-day COVID cases in Hudson Valley/Catskills

Mid-Hudson News Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – There were 2,283 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Friday, the latest figures reported by the State...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 7

Susan Chiarotti
6d ago

Every head cold and upper respiratory, will now be labled Covid-19 cases. Wake up America, you are losing your country on a LIE

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
City
Ulster, NY
State
Delaware State
City
Albany, NY
County
Orange County, NY
City
Sullivan, NY
Orange County, NY
Health
Orange County, NY
Coronavirus
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy