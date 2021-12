A Marine from Waterloo has been honored after saving a child’s life this summer, according to KCRG. Sergeant Kyle Ubbelohde is stationed at Marine Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina. Back in June he was on his morning commute when he saw something fall from a wall into a full drainage canal. Ubbelohde stopped his vehicle to check on what it was that had fallen. It turned out to be a young child. Ubbelohde jumped in and saved the child. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal last month. Ubbelohde graduated from Waterloo West in 2014.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO