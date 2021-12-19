ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Islamic world unites to aid desperately poor Afghanistan

By Novartis
KHON2
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLAMABAD (AP) — The economic collapse of Afghanistan, already teetering dangerously on the edge, would have a “horrendous” impact on the region and the world, successive speakers warned Sunday at the start of a one-day summit of foreign ministers from dozens of Islamic countries. The hastily...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Changing climate parches Afghanistan, exacerbating poverty

Fed by rain and snowmelt from mountains, this valley nestled among northwestern Afghanistan’s jagged peaks was once fertile. But the climate has changed in the last few decades, locals say, leaving the earth barren and its people struggling to survive.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
AFP

UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution to help humanitarian aid reach desperate Afghans, while seeking to keep funds out of Taliban hands. The Security Council resolution allows aid to flow into the country for one year without violating international sanctions aimed at isolating the Taliban, whose regime is not recognized by the international community.
AFGHANISTAN
Foreign Policy

Afghanistan’s Aid Infrastructure Is Unraveling

As acting president of the Afghan Midwives Association, Fahima Naziri is a sounding board and triage center for fellow midwives across the country. One told her how her hospital had to deliver the babies of five mothers with just one pair of gloves. Another described how they had to deliver several babies using the flashlights of their mobile phones due to a lack of stable electricity. Others have shared their worry over a lack of oxytocin to induce labor and control bleeding, oxygen, and other basic supplies such as masks, soap, and clean water. Still others have asked expectant fathers to scrounge for firewood to keep rooms warm as winter approaches. Record keeping over the last three months has been scanty, at best, but Naziri believes the rate of infant and maternal mortality in Afghanistan—already among the highest in the world—just keeps climbing.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
104.1 WIKY

Islamic states’ meeting agrees to set up trust fund for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – A meeting of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation agreed on Sunday to establish a humanitarian trust fund to address the growing economic crisis in Afghanistan which has left millions facing hunger over the winter. The fund will be set up under the Islamic...
CHARITIES
stlouisnews.net

Pakistan to host Islamic Co-operation Organisation meeting on Afghanistan today

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): Pakistan is set to host a special meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and navigate its way out of an emerging humanitarian and economic crisis. In addition to the members of the OIC, delegations...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Afghanistan: What humanitarian aid is getting in?

There is growing concern at the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, with eight million people at risk of starvation this winter, according to UK aid agencies. Many countries have suspended or significantly cut funding to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August. And aid organisations are launching a public appeal for...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Pakistan#Taliban#Islamic#Ap#U N#Idb#The United Nations
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Suicide bomber shot dead as Taliban fighters gather for passports

A would-be suicide bomber was shot dead Thursday outside Kabul's main passport office, police said, as hundreds of Taliban fighters lined up for travel documents on a day reserved exclusively for their applications. Around 200 Taliban fighters had gathered at the passport office from dawn after authorities announced that Thursdays would be set aside exclusively for them to apply for passports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHON2

Putin to the West: ‘It is not us who threaten anyone’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand for security guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”. Speaking during a marathon annual news conference, the Russian...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
KHON2

Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles flocked to city centers across the country Sunday to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the country’s right-wing government and to protect media freedom in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding. Among the protesters were older...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
RELIGION
AFP

Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their Tigray stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country on the brink of famine. On Friday, the government communication service released a statement saying federal forces had secured eastern Amhara and Afar and been ordered to "vigilantly remain in areas under our control".
WORLD
The Independent

Burnt bodies of more than 30 found in Myanmar’s Kayah state, reports say

At least 35 burnt bodies, including those of women and children, were found near a village in the conflict-torn eastern state of Kayah in Myanmar on Christmas morning.The charred bodies were found in eight burned vehicles and on five motorbikes near Mo So village of Hpruso town. The bodies belonged to elderly people, women and children, according to the local Karenni Human Rights Group.“We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights,” the group said in a Facebook post.The Karenni National Defence Force (KNDF) has accused the country’s military rulers of the killings.The KNDF is...
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy