The review of a government scheme aiming to stop people being drawn into terrorism has been delayed again, almost three years after it began.A report on the Prevent programme, which has been accused of both over-reach and ineffectiveness by different groups, was due to be published by the end of this year.The Independent has been told that the 31 December deadline will be missed, and that the document will not be laid in parliament until February at the earliest.An official terms of reference said the recommendations were to be submitted to Priti Patel by 30 September, in time for the...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO