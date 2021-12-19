ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

 6 days ago

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,. becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in...

SFGate

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS. .REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain likely. Additional ice. accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature. in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of.
SFGate

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 6 PM. * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday...
SFGate

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS. .THIS AFTERNOON...Rain and freezing rain likely. Patchy fog. Near. steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain...
SFGate

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST SUNDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation. around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of freezing rain until midnight. Cloudy...
New York State
SFGate

CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 1251 PM EST Sat Dec 25 2021. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. .THIS AFTERNOON...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs around. 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation. 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the. evening. Lows in...
SFGate

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. seas 4 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters. extending out to 25 nm South...
SFGate

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts. to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows. 14...
SFGate

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-260100- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM. .TODAY...Showers with possible snow showers and thunderstorms. Snow. accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
North West
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CAZ080-260000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING. ABOVE 1500 FEET... .TODAY...Snow until early afternoon. Slight chance of. thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow showers...
MEDFORD, OR

