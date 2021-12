After pulling off a last-second win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders have paths to the playoffs. The Las Vegas Raiders playoff chances looked rather slim recently. They were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, then they appeared to be on the verge of losing to the shorthanded Cleveland Browns on Monday night. But, they were saved by an end of game drive orchestrated by quarterback Derek Carr, setting up the game-winning field goal by Daniel Carlson to clinch the 16-14 victory over Cleveland.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO