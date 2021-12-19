ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets vs Dolphins Game Day Forecast

By MacGregor Wells
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets will take on the Miami Dolphins today on the road in Miami, Florida. The game starts at 1:00 pm EST. Skies will be cloudy throughout the game, with showers and drizzle possible at any time....

