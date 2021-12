When you think of the holidays, you think of Christmas shopping and Christmas decorating; in Cibola County, you have to think of hoops in that holiday mix as well. This weekend Grants High School boys’ basketball team hosted the Eddie Peña Holiday Classic and the Grant High School girls hosted the Robert Daily Classic. The Eddie Pena Tournament featured a JV tournament instead of a varsity tournament this year.

CIBOLA COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO