Halo Infinite released on December 8, and if you weren't following the news leading up to its launch, you might be surprised to see the game doesn't include a cooperative campaign option. However, fear not, as the feature will be in the game--just not yet. So, when exactly can you play Halo Infinite campaign co-op, and why wasn't it included in the game at launch? We break it all down below.

