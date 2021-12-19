When will Leicester return to EPL action?

If the hectic December schedule in the English Premier League wasn’t enough to challenge even the deepest of clubs, now there are more challenges for many teams. Coronavirus has been busy spreading Christmas cheer to already struggling teams across the EPL, while some clubs even had to fit League cup matches in this week. Leicester City is one of those teams. They had the grim task of facing Liverpool during the week, resulting in a loss on penalty kicks after a hard-fought draw of 3-3. Now, Leicester has the holiday joy of meeting Manchester City on the heels of the taxing match at Anfield. Will Jamie Vardy and his Leicester City teammates have the legs to tangle with the league leaders? We make sense of the English Premier League chaos over the holidays right here on the Betting Breakfast, but you can check out all the EPL odds at Fanduel Sportsbook.

LEICESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO