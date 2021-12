Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll probably will want to keep giving the offensive line a little extra support Sunday in New England. The availability of left tackle Dion Dawkins remains uncertain with him on the Covid list, which means rookie Spencer Brown could start again at left tackle, and the right side of the line again could be Cody Ford at guard and Daryl Williams at tackle. Even if Dawkins comes off the Covid list in time for the game, the Patriots’ defensive front is a tough physical matchup for the Bills.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO