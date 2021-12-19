ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

HOME & GARDEN: Enjoy fresh herbs during the winter

By Aaron J. Steil Iowa Extension
Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust about any herb has the potential to be grown indoors. There are, however, a few species that do better with indoor growing conditions. These herbs tolerate the lower light levels, low humidity, and cooler temperatures indoors, making them the best herbs to start with when growing herbs inside your home....

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelaurelofasheville.com

The Observant Gardener: Amaryllis is a Winter Beauty

There are many choices for growing flowers in the winter, such as crocus, hyacinth, paperwhite narcissus and tulips. These bulbs, which are widely available at garden centers and through catalogs, are easy to grow. Among these many choices, my preference is the amaryllis. It is a reliable plant to grow indoors, with large and attractive blooms. Winter is the very time when we need their colorful flowers and green foliage in our lives. I have tried many different types of amaryllis bulbs over the years, all with pleasing results.
GARDENING
mountainlake.org

Enjoy Stargazing and Winter Crafts on the Solstice

The frosty winds are blowing and animals are snuggled up in their burrows and dens. That means winter is almost here!. As the earth revolves around the sun, the amount of daylight or darkness we see changes, and so do the seasons. Tuesday, December 21st is the first day of winter, and is marked by the Winter Solstice here in the Northern Hemisphere — better know as the shortest day of the year! This is when we get the least daylight hours of any other date on the calendar.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Herbs#Summer Garden#Container Garden#Kitchen Garden#Containers
US 103.1

Hate The Cold? 13 Indoor Activities To Enjoy This Winter

Full disclosure, I am not a fan of winter. I do not enjoy the cold, I don't snow ski or snowmobile and I absolutely hate driving when the roads are snow-covered. That being said, there are plenty of things to occupy my time and yours indoors throughout the upcoming long cold Michigan winter.
LIFESTYLE
Columbian

Success with indoor winter herbs depends on choosing the right plants

Windowsill herb plants would seem a perfect antidote to winter’s visual and culinary blandness, except that such plants rarely do as well as billed. The ideal windowsill herb thrives despite dry air and relatively low light conditions to offer intense aroma and flavor. And it should be a pretty plant in winter.
GARDENING
The Gainesville Sun

Add winter color to the garden with camellias

Camellias are a great example of a plant that when planted in the right place can be easy to care for and provide lasting beauty in the garden. Their year-round dark glossy green leaves are a nice contrast to other greenery and their bright, long-lasting flowers bring a splash of color during the winter months when few other plants are blooming. If you are looking to add these winter stunners to your yard, these five tips can help you get started.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Clinton Herald

Home Improvement & Gardening

Call today and receive a $50 Amazon Gift Card with an in-home estimate!. 1. New orders only. Does not include material costs. Not valid with any other offer, or previous job. See representative for details. 2. Financing available with minimum purchase and approved credit. Mad City Windows & Baths, LLC, is neither a broker nor a lender. Financing is provied by third-party lenders unaffiliated with Mad City Windows & Baths, LLC, under terms and condtions arranged directly between the customer and such lender, all subject to credit requirements and satisfactory completion of finance documents. Any finance terms advertised are estimate only. Ask for details. New orders only. Not valid with any other offer, or previous job. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the purchase balance is not paid in full within the/by the end of the 18 month period or if you make a late payment. 3. with in-home estimate and product demonstration to homeowner(s). Limit one per household. Electronic gift card (e-gift card) voucher given upon completion of demonstration to be mailed in by homeowner(s). Salespersons do not carry e-gift cards for security reasons. E-gift card valid on in-home visits only, not applicable to Virtual Sales Appointments. Offer not sponsored or promoted by Amazon and is subject to change without notice prior to reservation. Allow 2-3 weeks after demonstraion to receive e-gift card. E-gift card valued at $50.
HOME & GARDEN
Milton Daily Standard

Enjoy winter and avoid the emergency department

Winter in Pennsylvania at times is a winter wonderland. Northcentral Pa. is known for year-round recreation which means many of us trade in our hiking boots, mountain bikes, and boats, for snowshoes, skis, and snowmobiles once enough snow covers the ground. There’s so much fun to be had right outside our doors, but we need to remember that the season comes with its share of conditions that could turn an enjoyable outing into a hospital visit.
ENVIRONMENT
skyhinews.com

Library Corner: Get ready to enjoy winter!

Grand County Library District (GCLD) is here to help you make the most of winter, with or without snow. Should it snow, start with checking out GCLD’s newest addition to our Library of Things — snowshoes! Each library now has sets of Redfeather snowshoes and poles in an easy-to-carry tote for teens and adults, with smaller sizes arriving soon.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Quad-Cities Times

HOME & GARDEN: Make a big difference on small farms with winter workshops

Every small farm is different. Direct market farmers sending produce to local restaurants have different needs than homesteaders getting started with livestock for the first time. Illinois Extension's 2022 Small Farms Winter 10-part webinar series will feature emerging topics such as agroforestry and regenerative agriculture to always popular sessions on...
AGRICULTURE
witanddelight.com

One Home Update That Makes Winter So Much More Enjoyable

Are heated floors worth the investment? Yes. Absolutely, hands down, yes. Our remodel was completed during the dog days of summer, with a Minnesota winter being the furthest thing from my mind. At the time, I thought heated floors would be a nice, bonus touch to the space. Now that the temps have dipped down, they’re an absolute gift. I can attest that our SunTouch radiant floors make a marked difference in the comfort of our home. As I write this, we have yet to turn on the actual heat in this house. Between the fireplaces and the heated floors, we have been pretty toasty.
INTERIOR DESIGN
aces.edu

Kitchen Scrap Gardening Helps Families Eat Fresh Year-round

This is the time of year when families gather around the dinner table to eat a variety of appetizing dishes. While preparing to partake, it’s also important to consider the amount of food waste produced during the holiday season. According to the WorldWatch Institute, Americans generate three times as much food waste between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than the rest of the year, with $293 million in food waste generated during Thanksgiving alone. Fortunately, there is a way to put a few dollars back in your pocket as well as limit the number of food scraps produced during the preparation of those delectable dishes. Consider kitchen scrap gardening.
GARDENING
wosu.org

Winter Gardening With Debra Knapke

The best gardens get their start in the cold months of winter. That’s when all the planning and preparation begins. Flip through seed catalogs and hope the supply-chain issues loosen up to deliver the seeds before the first bloom of spring. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher, we...
GARDENING
Farm and Dairy

Enjoying the magic of winter walks in the snow

It’s hard to remain hidden in the winter. Barren trees stretch across the horizon and frosty white snow covers the ground. Every step I take leaves a trail behind me. Walking with my daughters, we can clearly see elevation changes in the landscape without the camouflage of thousands of green leaves and shrubs. Fallen trees are scattered down the ravine toward a small stream that trickles under the ice in the valley.
LIFESTYLE
KCRA.com

Visitors enjoy fresh snow at Donner Ski Ranch

Fresh snow in the Sierra has been good news for Donner Ski Ranch. The resort says the slopes were pretty much bare just one week ago, then this week’s storm dumped several feet of fresh snow. Donner Ski Ranch says they’re getting booked for the next couple of weeks...
TRAVEL
Simply Recipes

Salad Recipes to Enjoy Winter Produce

Just because winter is cold and grey doesn’t mean that you have to stop eating the vibrant and flavorful salads we miss from summer. A surprising number of healthy and colorful fruits and vegetables peak in winter: Crimson pomegranate, lush winter greens, such as kale and chard, purple radicchio, orange persimmon, and ruby red grapefruit.
RECIPES
Addison Independent

Ask a master gardener: How to have fresh rosemary all year

Ask a master gardener: How to have fresh rosemary all year. While rosemary is not a perennial in Vermont, you can still grow and enjoy fresh rosemary all year. Just plant it in a container. Bring it outside in warmer weather and inside before the first frost. Why rosemary?. It...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy