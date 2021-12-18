ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars Enter Holiday Break With 3-2 Home Win Against Rockford

texasstars.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR PARK, TX – The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Dallas Stars, bounced back in the final game of a weekend series with a 3-2 win over the Rockford IceHogs Saturday at H-E-B Center. Curtis McKenzie netted two goals for Texas and Tye Felhaber scored his first...

www.texasstars.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Seven score for Stars in win against Wild

Heiskanen, Benn each has goal, assist; Minnesota loses fourth in row. Jamie Benn, Jason Robertson, Denis Gurianov and Miro Heiskanen led the Stars with 2 points each, while Jake Oettinger made 19 saves in the win. 05:03 •. Seven players scored for the Dallas Stars in a 7-4 win against...
NHL
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: A 🎁 for all 32 teams this holiday season

This is the sixth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2021-22 season. Check back for updated rankings every second Monday during the regular season. In this edition, we identify one holiday gift each team could use for the rest of the season or in the future. 1. Carolina...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel L'esperance
Person
Anton Khudobin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Stars#American Hockey League#Charlotte Checkers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins enter holiday break ready to 'expect the unexpected'

It was the shortest and darkest day of the year. And it might have been the most fun day of the year for the Penguins. Or the past nine days, at least. On the eve of an impromptu four-day break for the holidays, the Penguins engaged in an enthusiastic practice session that was focused on improving some specific skill sets.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

UL women enter holiday break with glittering win over Louisiana Tech

The UL women's basketball team will enter Sun Belt Conference play later this month on a high note after it handled Louisiana Tech 69-57 at home Sunday. Diamond Morrison led the Cajuns (8-2) — who will host UT-Arlington in the SBC opener December 30 — with 14 points, followed by Lanay Wheaton's 11 points and Makayia Hallmon's 10 points.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NHL

Heika's Take: Stars find their game again, enter break with two key wins

Dallas was the better team Monday in a frenetic, highlight-filled 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center. It stacked that victory on top of an equally non-traditional overtime win over the Blackhawks Saturday and now have two wins in a row as they stop for a few days because the NHL would like to get a hold on the pandemic that seems to be making a resurgence in North America.
NHL
elitesportsny.com

NHL postpones another Devils game

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the New Jersey Devils will have another game postponed this week. Due to COVID-related issues affecting the Devils, Tuesday’s game in Pittsburgh has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. New Jersey’s game on Thursday against the...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

USA-Canada Women’s Hockey Game At Xcel Canceled Due To COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Women’s National Team’s game against Canada Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center has been canceled. According to USA Hockey, the cancellation was prompted due to COVID-19 concerns. “We’re extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re thankful for the great support we’ve received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we’re back here in Minnesota.” The game was part of the My Why Tour, with a next game between USA-Canada scheduled for Jan. 3 in Canada. All tickets purchased line through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded – other refunds are available at point of purchase.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy