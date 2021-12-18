More than 75% of QVC distribution hub damaged in fire

Mike Causey, the state's insurance commissioner and fire marshal, said this weekend's fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount is one of the largest structure fires in North Carolina history.

Firefighters battling blaze at QVC Distribution Center on Saturday.

ROCKY MOUNT — Around 2,000 employees will be out of work this holiday season due to a massive fire at the QVC Distribution Center.

The building is 1 million square feet.

“It’s a big loss to this area,” Causey said.

So far, no fatalities or injuries have been reported. No firefighters have been injured.

The fire had been burning for 12 hours as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

It will be a week before any investigation into the fire’s cause could be complete, officials said.

Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said QVC, the county and the state are mobilizing to help the employees.

QVC sits on QVC Boulevard off Kingsboro Road near U.S. 64.

That section of Kingsboro Road will be closed for the foreseeable future, firefighters said.