The Splash Zone 12/19/21: Jets at Dolphins

By Kdog92
The Phinsider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dolphins and the Jets will meet for the second time today at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins won the last meeting between these two teams and are heavily favored after coming off a bye. The roster was looking a little bleak for the Dolphins as the team had to place...

www.thephinsider.com

Comments / 0

CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Selected To Pro Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to start in the 2021 Pro Bowl. That makes it two Pro Bowl selections a row for Howard, who now has three total. Howard has totaled 40 tackles, including 31 solo, four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season. The 14 passes defensed this season are tied for fourth in the NFL, while his four interceptions are tied for ninth. He’s the only NFL player this season to have at least two forced fumbles and four interceptions. Howard is the 14th player in Dolphins history to be a three-time Pro Bowl starter. He’s also just the second cornerback, joining Sam Madison.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

According to Joel Corry, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard earned $1 million with his Pro Bowl selection. According to the New York Post’s Brian Costello, the Jets safety depth chart is very thin with S Ashtyn Davis and S Sharrod Neasman on the COVID list and S Elijah Riley in the concussion protocol.
NFL
Jaylen Waddle
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 12/24/21: Monday Night Got More Interesting

The Dolphins got some really good news yesterday when Jevon Holland was back at practice with the team. The safety had to pass some COVID-19 protocols before he could resume activities with the team and should be good to go for Monday’s game against the Saints. Speaking of the Saints, they had to place Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the COVID-19 list and as of right now, they are both out for Monday. That means the Dolphins could end up facing Ian Book, a rookie signal caller, on national TV.
NFL
The Phinsider

Saints’ Taysom Hill to COVID-19 list; Ian Book expected to start vs. Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night Football meeting to end the NFL’s Week 16 schedule. Both teams are looking toward the postseason with a win in this game a stepping stone to making it to the playoffs. News on Thursday could indicate Miami having the advantage when Monday arrives.
NFL
The Phinsider

2021 Week 16 Primer: Dolphins vs. Saints - Stream, stats, history, and more

The Miami Dolphins will be in the primetime spotlight during their Week 16 Monday Night Football contest against the New Orleans Saints. Both teams come into this game at 7-7 and in the middle of their respective conference’s playoff picture. This is only the 13th regular-season meeting between the two clubs, though they have been scheduled as preseason opponents.
NFL
#The Jets#Splash Zone#American Football#Miami Dolphins#Afc East
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 12/25/21: Saints Add More Players To COVID-19 List

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! I hope Santa was able to give everyone what they wanted. The Dolphins are set to travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints for a Monday night showdown. We learned the other day that Ian Book is expected to start for the Saints after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the COVID-19 list. Just yesterday, the Saints had to add a few more which brings their total to 15.
NFL
The Phinsider

Saints adding Blake Bortles ahead of Monday Night Football vs. Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints have seen their quarterback room decimated by COVID-19 this week, with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both landing on the reserve list for the virus. The move has left the team with only rookie Ian Book available on the roster for their Monday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins. According to reports, to ensure they are prepared in case something happens to Book either this week or during the game, the Saints are signing veteran quarterback Blake Bortles.
NFL
Denver Post

Omar Kelly: Here are the top 10 Dolphins performers in 2021 (See where Tua ranks)

There’s a pyramid of power on every sports team’s roster, a hierarchy that brings influence and respect to those that sit at the top. Even though Xavien Howard is the Miami Dolphins’ only Pro Bowl selection for the 2021 season, there’s quite a few players on the roster who are having outstanding seasons — and many of them are first or second-year players.
NFL
The Phinsider

NFL Week 16 broadcasts: With Dolphins on Monday, what games will Florida receive?

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to meet the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night Football showdown to end the Week 16 schedule. With the Dolphins getting the nationally televised Monday night treatment, what games will be airing in Florida over the weekend?. On Saturday, there are two national broadcasts,...
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins fan confidence continues upward trajectory ahead fo Week 16

A six-game winning streak and a spot firmly in the hunt for an AFC playoff position will lead to fans of an NFL team trusting in the direction of their favorite club. When it comes to the Miami Dolphins and their fans, the trust is reaching back toward preseason levels.
NFL
The Phinsider

Dolphins vs. Saints 2021 Week 16 Monday Night Football injury report and COVID list update- Friday

The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints face off on Monday night to close out the Week 16 schedule. With the additional day to their scheduled games, the teams release their respective injury reports a day later this week. We will not have the final “out,” “doubtful,” and “questionable” status for the players until Saturday, but things are looking good for both teams - if you ignore the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL

