ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

End the absurdity: My children are suffering from draconian COVID-19 rules at school

By Rory Cooper
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
Two young children laying on the grass with their faces covered in a piles of face masks Reviewed.com

I went to a concert last weekend with about 6,000 unmasked adults crammed into one of Washington, D.C.’s nicest music venues. Earlier in the week, my wife and I could not attend our oldest daughter’s holiday performance at school because no guests were allowed. This is the absurdity of today’s COVID-19 theater.

We are nearing the end of the second year where adults have  imposed rules that hurt our children. But not all children. Most people who read this would be shocked at how Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, where I live, and other large union-influenced districts , are still treating children.

They would be puzzled to hear how my daughter’s cafeteria has rows of TV trays set up next to tables so students all face one direction at lunch. I've seen it myself. Because school administrators apparently know a secret about air circulation.

People in open counties across America would be confused to read the email we received from our elementary school last month acknowledging that if it dips below 45 degrees or snows, they’ll allow my 3rd grader to eat lunch indoors.

Families in school districts that have thankfully ignored the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and teacher unions would share condolences with my first grader who has never experienced a normal day of school.

Children are not at serious risk

There is real harm being inflicted, and we’re still doing it to the kids who were mostly spared from COVID-19 by the grace of God.

Days ago, a New York Times sub-headline read: “ People 65 and older make up about three-quarters of the nation’s coronavirus death toll .” Are we as a society forcing the most vulnerable among us, senior citizens, to wear masks in public for seven hours a day? Of course not. Because seniors vote. And children do not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TzWm_0dQw5Ozm00
Health experts offer valuable advice for returning to school this fall. Getty Images/iStockphoto

School-aged children between the ages of 5 and 18 make up 535 deaths of the 800,000 we’ve lost in America since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s 0.067%. But school districts like mine continue to seek out excuses to their actions that harm them.

The excuses change: We don’t know enough about long COVID, or case rates are rising, or there is a new variant that led to the death of one adult in Great Britain . Anything to avoid doing the sensical thing and lifting these draconian measures.

Q&A with Dr. Scott Gottlieb: Amid COVID and delta variant, omicron has the potential to change the equation

Now, vaccines are approved and available for children ages 5 and older. The irony is it seems there is an inverse relationship between how vaccinated a community is and the level of freedom our children can enjoy.

Fairfax County and counties around major metropolitan areas are some of the best vaccinated in the country. In Fairfax County, nearly 77% of children and adults age 5 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Nearby Montgomery County, in Maryland, is near 100% for people age 12 and up . And yet these counties treat schools as if we live in a pre-vaccine era .

All three of my children are vaccinated. But instead of allowing them to take off their masks, there’s a selfies station at a county vaccination site so adults can pat themselves on the back and then get back to ignoring the crisis our kids are experiencing.

Ignoring COVID data is what these school systems have done best, so it’s no surprise that they also want to ignore the other numbers. Pediatric emergency room visits for mental health emergencies have spiked. So have suicide attempts, up 51% in adolescent girls compared to 2019. Reading and math scores are plummeting , especially among those with special needs or who are disadvantaged .

How to we get out of this cycle?

Proponents like to say "what’s the harm" and "kids are resilient" and, yes, my kids are. But not all kids.

And beyond a pep talk, I think parents are owed metrics for when masks are and are not necessary. Because here in Fairfax County, it seems to parents like me that our leaders are simply sticking their finger in the political wind.

The Virginia governor has his own mask mandate, but the county government mandates masks as well. There are no specific guidelines for what is needed for them to lift a mask mandate .

These are but some of the many good reasons families are leaving in droves. More than 46,000 fewer students are enrolled in Virginia public schools since before the pandemic, with Fairfax experiencing the biggest drop. FCPS lost more than 10,000 students or 5.4% of its student population . The more this mess goes on, the worse those numbers will get.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HF8ba_0dQw5Ozm00
Rory Cooper in August 2021. Family handout

People ask me why we haven’t left yet. There are many reasons. For one, the waiting lists for private schools in our area are long. Our early misplaced faith in our schools put us behind the eight ball.

But I also love our community and neighborhood that actually got us through the pandemic, with our support system and pods and friends. I don’t want to leave. And I do love our school, and my kids' teachers. I want them to succeed.

I believe in public education. But at some point I’m not leaving the schools, they’re leaving me.

Kids don’t vote. But parents do . And Virginia parents sent a resounding message in November by electing Glenn Youngkin as governor with a historic education mandate . January cannot come soon enough.

But the governor-elect will not be able to reverse the lunacy single-handily on day one. We must keep shining a light on the absurdity of our schools in the hope that the ensuing embarrassment will finally create the change our children need.

Rory Cooper is the parent of three elementary school students in Fairfax County, Virginia, and is a partner at Purple Strategies. He served as communications director for former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.).

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: End the absurdity: My children are suffering from draconian COVID-19 rules at school

Comments / 9

Debbie Burtwell
5d ago

The Public Schools, Have Way To Many Problems, These Days. And Until, They Are Completely Fixed. Keep Your Children Home, and Safe. Merry Christmas.🤗💙

Reply(2)
5
Voiceless Advocate
5d ago

Schools are getting $$ for masking our children!! Hospitals are getting $$ for COVID patients!!! FOLLOW THE $$$!! MASKS ARE CHILD ABUSE!!! #FJB #FPM

Reply
2
Related
Laredo Morning Times

A White teacher taught White students about White privilege. It cost him his job.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Matthew Hawn checked his phone to see if the wait was finally over. It had been five months since he was fired for teaching about White privilege at a high school in rural Tennessee. Two months since he had fought to regain his job at an emotional three-day hearing, becoming a symbol of the acrimonious debate over the way race, racism and history should be taught in America's schools.
EDUCATION
iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
WJLA

Parents and teachers react to Glenn Youngkin's call to lift school mask mandate

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Monday, incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he opposes mask mandates in schools despite rising COVID-19 cases. "I believe children need to be in the classroom five days a week,” Youngkin said. “And I also believe we can in fact balance the needs of our children with the health and safety of our children. And I don’t believe that mandating masks in school is the right way."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
NBC News

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

As schools brace for the rapid rise in omicron cases amid delta’s continued onslaught and the onset of flu season, some are closing their doors once again and moving back to online learning ahead of the holiday break. Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Cantor
Missouri Independent

Confusion around COVID ruling swirls as two Missouri school districts end semester early

As a growing number of Missouri school districts drop COVID mitigation measures under threat from Attorney General Eric Schmitt, at least two closed the doors on their fall semester early due to large numbers of staff and students out sick. Meanwhile, local public health departments said Tuesday they still have not heard from the state […] The post Confusion around COVID ruling swirls as two Missouri school districts end semester early appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Week

What Omicron means for schools this winter

The sudden national onset of Omicron has induced an uncomfortable feeling of déjà vu, a sense of dread that the explosive rise of the hyper-transmissible, little-understood new coronavirus variant could drag us all back to the bad old days of last winter. Professional sports leagues are suspending their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mycitizensnews.com

COVID-19 rules under review in Naugatuck schools, called ‘discriminatory’

NAUGATUCK — The Board of Education will review state COVID-19 guidelines after a board member claimed the guidelines are discriminatory. Fully vaccinated students don’t need to quarantine from in-person learning, sports, or other activities after contact with a COVID-19 case regardless of the time or distance of that contact, as long as they don’t show symptoms in the 14 days after their last exposure.
NAUGATUCK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Elderly People#Covid#Mental Health#New York Times
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
columbuspost.com

The famous American pastor who criticized vaccines has died of the virus

American television preacher Marcus Lamb has repeatedly spoken out against the vaccine. The head of the Christian television channel “Tastar” is currently dead from the corona virus. Briefly essentials. An American TV preacher criticizing vaccines died of the corona virus a few days ago. His wife has appealed to his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Parents Knew Their Kid Had COVID, Sent Him to Elementary School Anyway

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, “Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.”
EDUCATION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

325K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy