A blossoming Medellín: Visiting the roots of Colombia’s booming flower and orchid industry

By Jesse Scott
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uD9yE_0dQw5MEK00
A farmer in the pueblo of Santa Elena, located approximately 15 kilometers east of Medellín, Colombia. Medellin.Travel

With the holiday season in full bloom, a floral piece may be donning a nearby mantle or dinner table.

Odds are that those seasonal pops of color stem from Colombia. The South American nation is the second-highest exporter of flowers in the world – the Netherlands being number one.

According to the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Colombia exported $1.4 billion in fresh cut flowers globally with approximately 80% of them going to the United States in 2020.

The five most popular flowers for export are roses, carnations, chrysanthemums, hydrangeas and alstroemerias.

►Mexico getaway: What it's like to travel to Los Cabos right now?

►Travel forecast: What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uS792_0dQw5MEK00
Hydrangeas are cut and prepared for export at Alma del Bosque in La Ceja, Colombia. Jesse Scott

Within Colombia, 66% of export-quality flowers are grown in the department of Cundinamarca, where the capital of Bogotá is situated. Thirty-three percent are grown in the northwestern state of Antioquia, home to the country's second-largest city, Medellín.

Dubbed the "City of the Eternal Spring" – with high temperatures continuously hovering around 80 degrees – Medellín exudes a year-round visible love for flowers that attracts tourists near and far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Vhdt_0dQw5MEK00
Tourists visit the ecological trail on the grounds of Alma del Bosque in La Ceja, Colombia. Alma del Bosque

Looking for a flower festival?

There is no bigger flower moment in Colombia than Medellín's annual Feria de las Flores (Flower Festival). The 64th edition of the 10-day festival took place in August, attracting approximately 17,000 international visitors, according to the Greater Medellín Convention & Visitors Bureau.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UShXd_0dQw5MEK00
Farmers in the Colombian pueblo of Santa Elena discuss their flowers ahead of the annual Feria de las Flores. Medellin.Travel

The hallmark of the Feria de las Flores is the Desfile de Silleteros, a parade starting in the nearby Andes Mountains-tucked town of Santa Elena. The parade features hundreds of local farmers carrying – on their backs – meticulously crafted floats made entirely of flowers to the center of Medellín.

In Medellín, the floats are judged and there are a number of flower-focused events, spanning orchid competitions to a flower-filled bike ride for the public. Adding that much more to the Flower Festival's regional allure, many local businesses hire farmers to create custom floral displays to place outside their shops, depicting their logos and brands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CILAo_0dQw5MEK00
A massive floral display in the middle of the Santafé mall in Medellín as part of the Feria de las Flores. Medellin.Travel

Flower Festival aside and each December, the city installs more than 30 million Christmas lights throughout town, many dotting the central Medellín River and paying homage to city landscapes. This year, according to EPM (the public utility company installing the lights), “Naviculture Flashes” will be a focal point, depicting pops of flowers amid an overarching theme of respect for nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7Nzq_0dQw5MEK00
Cyclists pause to smile along Zona Bici’s “Entre flores y montañas” tour in La Ceja, Colombia. Promedios Audiovisuales/Zona Bici

Flower-focused activities

Beyond major festivals and holidays, there are flower-focused excursions galore to enjoy near Medellín year-round. Among them, bicycle tour company Zona Bici offers a trek through Jardines de San Nicolás, a chrysanthemum farm situated southeast of Medellín and minutes north of the town of La Ceja. At the farm, guests can learn about the production process – from planting through export – and take a bike ride through a field of chrysanthemums.

Story continues below.

Nearby in La Ceja, Daniel Piedrahita operates the Alma del Bosque (Soul of the Forest) farm. Colombia is home to more than 4,200 species of orchids and, at the Alma del Bosque, Piedrahita and his team have built a collection of more than 5,000 different species, with plants from Colombia, the Andean region and Asia. The grounds feature a tour through the greenhouse-protected orchid collection, fields of hydrangeas and a moss-clad nature trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6Jb6_0dQw5MEK00
The ecological trail is part of the multifaceted experience at Alma del Bosque. Jesse Scott

"I have always loved flowers, I have a hydrangea flower export business, and seeing the diversity of shapes, colors and fragrances of orchids, I fell in love with that world," Piedrahita tells USA TODAY. "In a world as varied as that of orchids, with more than 35,000 species, growing, collecting and searching for new specimens is a passion."

To bring Colombian flowers to an international audience, Piedrahita wrote a book titled "Entre Flores, Orquideas," which is available in English and Spanish and features photos of some of his most prized plants. Additionally, in April 2020, his farm launched online orchid courses for folks to improve their growing skills and add a little color to their lives wherever they may be.

Online experiences and snagging a bouquet of Colombian flowers in the U.S. aside, there is still nothing quite like seeing, experiencing (and smelling) them at their place of origin.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A blossoming Medellín: Visiting the roots of Colombia's booming flower and orchid industry

