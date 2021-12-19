ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

New York Knicks’ Kemba Walker has 29-point return

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 6 days ago

BOSTON — It took the New York Knicks being without nine players for head coach Tom Thibodeau to end Kemba Walker‘s removal from the team’s rotation after nine games. Walker had an electrifying return to the court, finishing with 29 points in 37 minutes against the Celtics, but he ultimately fouled...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades We Could See Very Soon

With much of the playoff race still open, there are going to be some major moves on the horizon. For many of these teams, they would love to spend money before Christmas and get some of these lovely gifts on the market, but we will likely see most deals go down once the calendar shifts into 2022. That means that once you shout “happy New Year,” you might be happy with a new team depth chart as well.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Bradley Beal News

Bradley Beal is the most recent NBA star to find his way into health and safety protocols. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Wizards will be without their star shooting guard tonight against the New York Knicks as Beal has been placed on the COVID-19 list. In reaction to...
NBA
FanSided

Knicks fans loving Kemba Walker dominating Wizards in MSG

Kemba Walker got his chance to return to the Knicks rotation and the guard was putting on a show in MSG against the Wizards. Fans were loving every second. It wasn’t long ago at all that New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau benched veteran guard Kemba Walker and took him out of the rotation. Of course, between working his way back and the lack of available players due to COVID-19, Walker found his way back onto the floor.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Al Horford
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Derrick Rose
ESPN

Wizards withstand Walker's big night, beat Knicks 124-117

NEW YORK -- — Washington’s Kyle Kuzma had Kemba Walker’s recent stellar numbers in the back of his mind and wondered why the New York guard had been buried at the end of the bench for nearly three weeks. Walker showed off Thursday night, scoring 44 points....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Hawks#The New York Knicks#Atlantic Division#The Phoenix Suns#The Charlotte Hornets
basketball-addict.com

Kemba Walker’s monster night for Knicks draws pointed take from CJ McCollum

It’s difficult not to admire Kemba Walker for how he has handled his tough situation with the New York Knicks. During his string of DNPs, he was still one of the first guys off the bench to high-five his teammates during timeouts. He celebrated when they made big plays. He didn’t take veiled shots through […] The post Kemba Walker’s monster night for Knicks draws pointed take from CJ McCollum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Knicks news: Kemba Walker passes Bradley Beal with awful stat

New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker passed Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal on Thursday night with an awful stat that neither will be proud to be associated with. By scoring 44 points in a loss to the Wizards (without Beal due to COVID protocols), Walker’s teams are now 5-14 (.263) when he scores 40 or more, passing (or falling behind) Beal (.267) for the worst winning percentage in 40-point games in NBA history.
NBA
theknickswall

Kemba Walker Shows Up When Knicks Need Him Most

NEW YORK, N.Y. — It took nearly an hour for New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker to emerge from the locker room to speak with the media following the Bronx native’s season-best output on Thursday. But, like his weeks-long benching, he emerged at the right time. Walker...
NBA
CBS Boston

Enes Freedom Becomes Latest Celtics Player To Enter NBA Health And Safety Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are now up to eight players in the NBA’s COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. Enes Freedom entered protocol on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Freedom now joins Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Josh Richardson, Brodric Thomas and Grant Williams in protocol. With Freedom landing in protocol, the Celtics find themselves extremely shorthanded in the front court. Boston has signed forward Justin Jackson and guards C.J. Miles and Joe Johnson to fill out the roster following the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Another signing could be in the cards ahead of Saturday’s Christmas Day showdown with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Freedom has seen an uptick in action since Boston placed Horford and Williams in protocol. He got the start and played a season-high 40 minutes in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia, scoring 15 points and pulling down 11 rebounds while playing minimal defense on Philly big man Joel Embiid. Freedom played 12 minutes during Wednesday night’s win over the Cavaliers in Boston, scoring four points and pulling down five rebounds.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy