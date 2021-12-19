ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandeep Narwal, Ashan Kumar honoured with National Sports Awards

By Al Lindsey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe honourable President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will present the National Sports Awards on 13th November 2021 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday announced three names from the Kabaddi fraternity as the winners of the prestigious National Sports Awards...

