(BPRW) Osteoporosis: 5 Unique Risk Factors In Black Women

Dementia is an uncurable neurodegenerative disease that can start up to 20 years before it is diagnosed. A key priority in patients with dementia is identifying early modifiable factors that could delay the progression of the disease. Aware of this need, professors and researchers of the DeCo MICOF CEU UCH Chair for the study of Cognitive Deterioration have produced a study focused on identifying the modifiable lifestyle risk factors to prevent dementia, connecting each one to a letter of the alphabet so it is easier to disclose to the population. They have called it "How to live neuroprotected, from A to Z." The classification also differentiates, with a color code, the non-modifiable preventive and risk factors.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO