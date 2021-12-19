Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are in store tonight, with temperatures falling into the middle 20s. Conditions stay quiet and dry through Thursday, before a weak disturbance moves in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As of now, temperatures will be above freezing for the holiday. This will lead to light rain showers on Christmas Eve, with the possibility of a few light rain showers switching over to snowflakes by Christmas night. This is a system we will be closely watching as conditions are subject to change. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for updates.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. South to southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Southwest/west winds `10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. First official day of winter. Breezy winds. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

