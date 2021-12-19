ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tonight's Forecast: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2leYvN_0dQw4F1200

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies are in store tonight, with temperatures falling into the middle 20s. Conditions stay quiet and dry through Thursday, before a weak disturbance moves in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As of now, temperatures will be above freezing for the holiday. This will lead to light rain showers on Christmas Eve, with the possibility of a few light rain showers switching over to snowflakes by Christmas night. This is a system we will be closely watching as conditions are subject to change. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for updates.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. South to southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Southwest/west winds `10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. First official day of winter. Breezy winds. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

Hi Everyone! We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.) We will see the second of two “holiday clippers” dive out of Ontario during the late-night, and overnight. And as discussed yesterday, the effects will be minimal. Zero chance of frozen precip or road issues. And the very light rain should be gone by midday. Do we say...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy