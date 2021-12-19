ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Joe Biden is set to address the nation Tuesday with a stark warning for unvaccinated people

By Jack Sommers
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkZf8_0dQw4E8J00
President Joe Biden will address the US Tuesday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
  • Joe Biden is to address the nation Tuesday as COVID-19 cases rise amid the Omicron variant.
  • He will issue a "stark warning" to unvaccinated people, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
  • He will set out "what the winter will look like" for those who "choose to remain unvaccinated," she added.

Joe Biden is to address the nation Tuesday to outline extra steps he will take to deal with the Omicron coronavirus variant and deliver a "stark warning" to people who remained unvaccinated.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Saturday tweeted the president "will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance, while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated."

She added: "We are prepared for the rising case levels, and [the president] will detail how we will respond to this challenge.

"He will remind Americans that they can protect themselves from severe illness from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated and getting their booster shot when they are eligible."

The words signal a shift in messaging from the White House. As of December 16, more than 240 million Americans had had at least one dose of a vaccine — around 73% of the total population.

The seven-day average of daily cases was at 127,692 at December 18, up from 85,139 on December 1. The Omicron variant is a growing proportion of US cases, after it drove case surges in other countries.

Early data suggests Omicron may be more transmissible but cause less severe illness than other coronavirus strains, Insider's Aria Bendix reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that COVID-19 cases and deaths will increase in the US over the next month, with its latest model projecting more than 40,000 further deaths by January 8.

New York reported on Friday 21,027 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest the state has ever recorded.

Biden outlined extra measures earlier in December to combat the rise in cases, including boosters for all adults and expanded at-home testing.

The announcement he will address the nation Tuesday follows Vice President Kamala Harris saying the administration "didn't see" the Delta or Omicron variants coming.

She told the Los Angeles Times: "We didn't see Delta coming. I think most scientists did not — upon whose advice and direction we have relied — didn't see Delta coming.

"We didn't see Omicron coming. And that's the nature of what this, this awful virus has been, which as it turns out, has mutations and variants."

Comments / 1050

Chris Beall
5d ago

The only person who has the authority to decide whether or not I get vaccinated is ME. I have already made that decision and it is NO.

Reply(77)
543
Dave Lussier
5d ago

Elizabeth Warren just got Covid a couple hours ago. She had two shots and a booster! Still go Covid. These vaccines don't work, period!

Reply(81)
307
Joseph Elliott
5d ago

threatening americans has never been a wise choice as history has already shown. yet biden has never been a smart guy

Reply(306)
221
Related
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fauci warns Americans not to invite unvaccinated relatives for the holidays

Dr. Anthony Fauci informed Americans that they may want to bar unvaccinated relatives from visiting this holiday season. On Tuesday, Fauci appeared on MSNBC’s "The Beat with Ari Melber" to discuss holiday plans within the wide-spread Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Within the month of December, the Omicron variant has now grown to the most dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States with cases rising in various cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Address The Nation#Omicron#Administration#Americans#The White House
Daily Mail

America's biggest vaccine holdouts aren't Republicans - they're young people who think COVID only poses a risk to the elderly, new data analysis finds

Americans who've avoided getting a COVID vaccine are more likely to have done so because they're young, and not because they're right wing, recent data analysis has found. Professor Anthony DiMaggio, who works in the political science department at Lehigh University, said the contrast in vaccination updates between Americans aged over 65 and under was far more marked than the difference in shot uptake between Democrats and Republicans.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New York Post

Concerns grow over Biden’s cough following speech on COVID response

As President Biden addressed Americans Tuesday about his administration’s response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, many social media users raised questions about the president’s own health due to his persistent coughing throughout his remarks. Biden’s address — in which he announced that the federal government will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTAJ

EXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The […]
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

338K+
Followers
22K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy