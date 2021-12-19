ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Sunshine with highs in the mid/upper 40s

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uP4uk_0dQw49nv00

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure remains in control today giving us a cool, dry, sunny start to the new workweek. High temps today will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will have an increase in clouds with a low in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will become mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The winter solstice occurs at 10:59 a.m.

A system passing to our southeast will bring the chance of some showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The best chance for rain will be in southeastern VA. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs 45-50.

Dry weather is expected Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday. Lows Christmas morning will be in the 30s, and highs this weekend will be in the 60s.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

