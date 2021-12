DEAR ANNIE: We need help in handling a family situation that arose during a Thanksgiving visit. My brother-in-law has no table manners. He generally forgoes silverware and eats whatever he thinks appropriate with his hands. He does this both at home and in restaurants. Fork food is shoveled onto the fork with his fingers rather than a knife. Picture that — with turkey and gravy. Then he wipes his hands on his pants. The napkin is reserved for blowing his nose after he eats.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO