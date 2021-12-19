In her sixth year, Kayla Agentowicz is ‘the rock’ of Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball

Antoine White has been associated with the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball program over the past six years, making him one of the program’s longest tenured members. It is a benchmark that he shares with … shooting guard Kayla Agentowicz?

“We always laugh about that,” said Agentowicz, a 23-year-old graduate student. “We always say we started together, and we’re going to end together. We enjoy it in a way.”

White, who spent five seasons as an assistant before taking over as head coach, said he is honored to share the spotlight of longevity with Agentowicz.

“It’s pretty cool that she and I are six years into this thing together,” said White, who succeeded Maria Marchesano in March. “I’ve got a really good relationship with her. She has dealt with some tough injuries, but she’s the rock of this program, and she’s just going to keep plugging away.”

On a Mountaineers team that has labored to a 2-7 start after capturing the Northeast Conference title last winter and losing to No. 2 seed Maryland in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Agentowicz is not the leader in points (that would be graduate student shooting guard Kendall Bresee), rebounds (Bresee again), or assists (Bresee for the trifecta).

The 5-foot-9 Agentowicz is second on the team in steals (11) and assists (18) and ranks third in rebounds (4.6 per game) and fourth in points (8.3). That versatility is her greatest asset.

“Kayla is our utility person,” senior point guard Michaela Harrison said. “She’s always in the right spots on defense. She’s a great on-ball defender. She might get the hockey assist. She’s the one that’s driving and kicking, and someone else is making that extra pass to someone for the three. She does all of the little things like that.”

Agentowicz’s stay at Mount St. Mary’s was almost short-lived. After averaging 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 30 games as a freshman in 2016-17, she watched coach Bryan Whitten leave after the university chose not to renew his contract. She said she considered transferring, but stayed in Emmitsburg after sitting in on interviews with Marchesano, who replaced Whitten.

“It was kind of a fresh start to me,” Agentowicz said. “I knew nothing about Maria, and Maria knew nothing about me. So it kind of just gave me a fresh slate.”

The following season, Agentowicz started 18 games and averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists. But a sprained right ankle in November led to alternating bouts of pain and numbness in the foot, and she stopped playing in February. A few weeks later, she was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury, an ailment in which either the bones in the midfoot are fractured or the ligaments in the area are torn.

Beginning in May, Agentowicz underwent three operations to repair the foot. She was prohibited from playing basketball until January, which proved to be torturous.

“Mentally, it wasn’t good for me,” she admitted. “It was my first real injury, and I wasn’t used to being away from the game that long. I was always working out every day, and me just having to sit there and do rehab and not practice, it was definitely a different feeling for me.”

But after sitting out her junior year in 2018-19, Agentowicz began feeling pain and numbness in her right leg, which doctors attributed to nerve damage. In May 2019, she endured three more surgical procedures.

Agentowicz said she considered walking away from the sport she had played since she was a third grader in Scott Township, Pennsyvlania, “multiple times.”

“At times, it became so much more mental,” she said. “But I wasn’t willing to give up yet. I put way too much time into the game, and I love the game so much that I wasn’t ready to turn away from it yet. My parents were kind of in the same boat. They were willing to do pretty much anything to get me back to the game. So I just kept fighting through it.”

Agentowicz, who returned for 20 starts among 26 games in 2019-20 and 24 starts in 2020-21, is not embarrassed about being the oldest player on the team. According to Harrison, Agentowicz frequently chides herself for being “so old” and reminds her teammates that she has to hit the court before they do “to go warm up my Gramma knees.”

Harrison said Agentowicz has earned her teammates’ respect.

“Kayla’s on the quiet side, but she does all of the right things on the floor, and people follow her for that,” she said. “She’s a lead-by-example type of person. She knows the ins and outs of everything, and I think a lot of our underclassmen look at Kayla and want to do the things she does because she does the right things on the floor.”

Agentowicz, who has been called “Keeks” since her freshman year when then-junior guard Jackie Buzaid wanted to differentiate her from then-senior guard Kayla Bates, said she can sometimes feel the age gap between her and her four freshman teammates.

“With all of our freshmen coming in, they’re still learning the pace and the rhythm of the game, and we’re teaching them all of the schemes,” she said. “So you have to walk them through it a little bit more and kind of be there for them. I’m more understanding and patient, but they’re making it, and we’re bringing them along.”

After this season, Agentowicz – who graduated in May 2020 with a bachelor’s in health sciences and minors in business and psychology and is slated to graduate in May with an MBA – will no longer have any eligibility for basketball. She plans to return to Pennsylvania to pursue a doctorate, but acknowledged the difficulty of seeing her career come to a close.

“As a kid, you never think of your time ending with the sport that you love,” she said. “But in about three months, it’s going to be time for me to hang up my shoes. So it’s kind of, give everything I’ve got for this season.”

UMBC@MOUNT ST. MARY’S

Tuesday, 1 p.m.