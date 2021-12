Homey, cozy, and a little crazy December is the best time to talk about the most beautiful thing in the world: quality sleep. Here are the most unexpected facts about it. The classic rule states that you should give up the invigorating drink four hours before bedtime. But there is an exception: if you need to effectively boost your performance in the midst of a work day, coffee can be beneficial. Biohackers in Silicon Valley drink a cup of espresso and lie down for a nap in their offices. The key is to set the alarm for 20 minutes. Just during this time, the caffeine will begin to work, and the person will get a double effect: an increase in concentration due to a short rest, and a portion of adrenaline to solve complex problems.

4 DAYS AGO