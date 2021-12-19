Police identify victims killed in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--- Officials confirm that two people are dead after a shooting in South Bend at 2:45 AM on Sunday, near Franklin and Ewing Street. When police arrived to...abc57.com
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--- Officials confirm that two people are dead after a shooting in South Bend at 2:45 AM on Sunday, near Franklin and Ewing Street. When police arrived to...abc57.com
people always dying at that bar if you go there you have a death wish that garbage as bar sbould of been closed down years ago FACTS......
Comments / 10