Q. I am 71 and collecting Social Security. I was married one time for 13 years. My wife divorced me when I was 44 and she was 34, born in 1960. I have never remarried. I have never lived with anyone else. Can I collect my ex-wife’s Social Security full benefits when she reaches the age of 66 and I’ll be, lord willing, 76?

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 15 HOURS AGO