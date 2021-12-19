ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Venerable Hubble Space Telescope Completes its Solar System Journey

adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt some point the Jack Webb Space Telescope will make the venerable old Hubble Space Telescope seem like something Galileo might use. But for now, the Hubble is the best way for us...

blog.adafruit.com


d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
PennLive.com

Fireballs expected to blaze across the sky tonight

The Geminid meteor shower – always a highlight of the meteor year – is expected to peak tonight into tomorrow morning, with prime viewing opportunities arriving from 3 a.m. to dawn. “The Geminids are a reliable shower for those who watch around 2 a.m. local time from a...
ASTRONOMY
IndieWire

Michael Bay Says ‘Armageddon’ Predicted NASA Mission to Destroy Asteroid: ‘Told You So’

Michael Bay’s 1998 “Armageddon” may have been a critical flop, but the space disaster movie has proven to be prescient as far as astronomy is concerned. Director Bay took to social media this week to tip his hat to NASA, which just launched a 1,200-pound spacecraft into the cosmos to try and slam into an asteroid to stop its path next year. Per the filmmaker, his film almost seemed to predict this very event, as the movie centers on a team of oil drillers and NASA workers who set out to detonate a nuclear bomb in an asteroid. “I told you...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Our galaxy’s supermassive black hole has sprung a leak

The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy may not be sleeping, after all. Previously, scientists believed that the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way was a sleeping giant. It would periodically awaken to devour any star of gas clouds that fell into it. It would then release radiation and particles into space in a long plume or jet of energy.
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Asteroid Expected to Fly Close to Earth on Christmas Eve

There are several reasons to watch the sky the night before Christmas. Many people, including NORAD, will be watching for a sleigh pulled by eight tiny reindeer. Others will doubtlessly be on the lookout for aliens on a holiday vacation. However, NASA scientists will have their eyes on the skies on Christmas Eve morning as an asteroid zips past Earth.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Astronomers capture eruption of supermassive black hole feeding

Astronomers have captured the most comprehensive image of an emission from Earth’s nearest feeding supermassive black hole.The radio emission originates from the black hole in the centre of the Centaurus A galaxy, about 12 million light years away from our planet.Black holes ‘feed’ on gas that falls into it, and as it does so material is ejected at velocities nearing the speed of light. Over millions of years, this can cause ‘radio bubbles’ to grow – the same kind that was found in our own Milky Way galaxy recently.“These radio waves … [form] a disc around the black hole, and...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus

“Life finds a way.” The words that Ian Malcolm so famously spoke in 1993’s Jurassic Park still ring true, it seems. Based on a new study, scientists say that life could indeed be finding its way on Venus. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! How life on Venus could be making its own environment Last year, researchers announced the discovery of phosphine in Venus’ atmosphere. At the time, the researchers claimed that it could be a possible sign of life on Venus. After all, the colorless and odorless gas is often the result of organic...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Five of the most exciting telescope pictures of the universe

The forthcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope offers unprecedented new opportunities for astronomers. It's also a timely opportunity to reflect on what previous generations of telescopes have shown us. Astronomers rarely use their telescopes to simply take pictures. The pictures in astrophysics are usually generated by a process...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Ready for Christmas Day Liftoff

As NASA promised, after years waiting, the brand new James Webb Space Telescope is set for liftoff on Christmas Day. For now, it remains perched atop its rocket in French Guiana. Though with liftoff hours away, scientists and space lovers alike are more than ready to put this $10 billion piece of space equipment in orbit. From there, we can’t wait to see what new things we might learn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Northern Lights expected to be more visible due to solar storm

A solar storm could cause abnormally large geomagnetic disturbances through Christmas, meteorologists have warned. A solar flare ejected from the Sun shot magnetically charged particles and plasma from the Sun’s atmosphere on Wednesday, which was expected to reach earth late on Thursday. Sever solar storms can cause disruption to power grids and satellite services, however the most notable effect is typically an increase in intensity for the northern lights.The Met Office’s Space Weather Forecast warned of a “moderate class flare” over the last 24 hours that could lead to a geomagnetic storm from late Thursday to Friday. “This flare may...
ASTRONOMY

