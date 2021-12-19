Their View | Vaccination rates are up, but holdouts ensure virus will stick around

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccination rates are up, but holdouts ensure virus will stick around

By St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

As of last week, more than 200 million Americans had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, constituting around 60% of the population. It's an important milestone, but so is the milestone of the nation's 800,000th coronavirus death this week. With a new variant on the rise and a sizable minority of...

America's biggest vaccine holdouts aren't Republicans - they're young people who think COVID only poses a risk to the elderly, new data analysis finds

Americans who've avoided getting a COVID vaccine are more likely to have done so because they're young, and not because they're right wing, recent data analysis has found. Professor Anthony DiMaggio, who works in the political science department at Lehigh University, said the contrast in vaccination updates between Americans aged over 65 and under was far more marked than the difference in shot uptake between Democrats and Republicans.
Other views: We have to learn to live with the virus

In the nearly two years since we agreed to take “two weeks to flatten the curve,” much has been learned about COVID-19. I would like to make some observations, partly personal, partly recent science. My thoughts do not come from a lack of empathy — few of us do not know someone locally who has sickened or has died.
Editorial: Vaccination rates are up, but holdouts ensure the virus will stick around

As of last week, more than 200 million Americans had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, constituting around 60% of the population. It’s an important milestone, but so is the milestone of the nation’s 800,000th coronavirus death this week. With a new variant on the rise and a sizable minority of the country still holding out against the vaccines, infection rates continue to rise. What the U.S. is seeing now is what doctors are calling “an epidemic of the unvaccinated.” And it’s creating what psychologists call “pandemic fatigue” throughout society.
British data indicate lower hospitalization rate for Omicron

Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases. "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call. The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
How Does the Southeast Stack Up to the Rest of Saskatchewan for Vaccination Rates?

The southeast is still lagging behind the rest of Saskatchewan when it comes to vaccination rates, according to a medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Dr. Stanley Enebeli covers the Estevan and Weyburn area of the province, and he says that although the vaccination rate in the southeast...
