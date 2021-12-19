Snapshots of a great American novelist

On this date in 1957, "The Most Happy Fella," Frank Loesser's musical romp set in Napa wine country, closed at Broadway's Imperial Theatre after a run of 678 well-received performances. Although Loesser's songs were so strong that critics compared the musical to modern opera, "Most Happy Fella" is less remembered today than its contemporaries. This is hardly a source of shame. In 1956 and 1957, theatergoers in New York could choose between legendary musicals such as "My Fair Lady" (starring Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews), "Bells Are Ringing" (directed by Jerome Robbins and choreographed by Bob Fosse), Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," Grammy and multiple Tony Award-winning "The Music Man," and of course, the unforgettable "West Side Story."
