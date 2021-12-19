ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Snapshots of a great American novelist

By Jay Wisniewski
Aspen Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fighter plane’s fuel gauges promised empty tanks soon. The pilot, James Salter, was still a cadet in the Army Air Corps. The training flight had gone wrong. The year was 1945 and Salter was lost somewhere in the starlit night above upstate New York. The young pilot...

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Great American Stories: 'West Side' Origins

On this date in 1957, "The Most Happy Fella," Frank Loesser's musical romp set in Napa wine country, closed at Broadway's Imperial Theatre after a run of 678 well-received performances. Although Loesser's songs were so strong that critics compared the musical to modern opera, "Most Happy Fella" is less remembered today than its contemporaries. This is hardly a source of shame. In 1956 and 1957, theatergoers in New York could choose between legendary musicals such as "My Fair Lady" (starring Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews), "Bells Are Ringing" (directed by Jerome Robbins and choreographed by Bob Fosse), Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," Grammy and multiple Tony Award-winning "The Music Man," and of course, the unforgettable "West Side Story."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Literary Hub

Excavating the Insights of a Once Beloved Greek Novelist

Over the course of two days in September 1904, Sigmund Freud paid a memorable visit to the Acropolis of Athens. Looking back on the experience more than three decades later, he would recall a thought that had suddenly entered his mind as he gazed out from the heights: “So, all this really does exist, just as we learnt at school!” Freud had a lifelong fascination with classical antiquity, and by the time of his trip to Athens he had already developed his notion of psychoanalysis as archeology of the soul.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WFMZ-TV Online

Great American Stories: 'It's a Wonderful Life'

On this date in 1946, "It's a Wonderful Life" was screened for the first time at the Globe Theatre in New York City. Audiences weren't quite sure what to make of the film, even though it starred Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed and was directed by Frank Capra. Perhaps the economic jeopardy of life in Depression-era small towns was still all too real. Or maybe the specter of sons and husbands returning from the front reminded audiences of how many American fighting men had not come back from Europe or the Pacific.
MOVIES
The Independent

Joan Didion: Revered writer who chronicled American culture

Joan Didion, a virtuosic prose stylist who for more than four decades explored the agitated, fractured state of the American psyche in her novels, essays, criticism and memoirs, and who as one of the “New Journalists” of the 1960s and 70s helped reportorial non-fiction acquire the status of an art form, has died aged 87.With an unwavering eye and a piercing intellect, Didion revealed an America gripped by moral decadence and self-deception, its citizens in thrall to false narratives that offered little explanation of how the world worked. Her trenchant, frequently contrarian opinions on subjects as varied as the films...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Irwin Shaw
Person
Robert Phelps
Person
James Salter
Person
George Plimpton
The Hollywood Reporter

Joan Didion, Screenwriter and Iconic American Author, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the intensely personal journalist and author who teamed with her late husband John Gregory Dunne to write the screenplays for such films as The Panic in Needle Park and True Confessions, has died. She was 87. Didion, whose best-selling masterpiece The Year of Magical Thinking documented her struggle to cope with the sudden 2003 death of Dunne and was adapted as a one-woman Broadway play, died Thursday at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s, Didion’s publisher, Knopf, told The Hollywood Reporter. The Year of Magical Thinking won the National Book Award and was a finalist for...
CELEBRITIES
keysweekly.com

KEYS HISTORY: NOVELIST DETAILS BLACK CAESAR SECRETS

A story republished in “The Jackson Standard” on April 22, 1858 is one of the oldest on record that addresses a pirate named Black Caesar, who ruled the Florida Reef from an Elliott Key lair. The account appeared in the story, “Jack Weatherwax: The Wrecker of Caesar’s Creek, A Tale Of The Florida Reef in the Olden Time.” The byline read Ned Buntline.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Books#Snapshots#Romeo And Juliet#A Sport And A Pastime#American#The Army Air Corps
99.9 KTDY

Pilot Captures ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ Over Pacific Ocean

A few pilots flying over the Pacific Ocean saw something strange enough to persuade one of them to whip out his phone and start filming. According to the Tribune India, the pilots shot the footage from an altitude of 39,000 feet. As you can see in the video, it appears to 12 objects moving through the air. Not only are they moving on the screen from left to right in formation, but the "rows" of objects are moving WITHIN the formation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
whio.com

Photos: Joan Didion through the years

Photos: Joan Didion through the years NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Joan Didion attends The American Theatre Wing's 2012 Annual Gala at The Plaza Hotel on September 24, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Daily News

Award-winning author Joan Didion, acclaimed voice of ‘New Journalism,’ dead at age 87

Renowned writer Joan Didion, who emerged as a distinctive voice in the “New Journalism” of the 1960s to launch a decades-long and widely lauded career as an author, essayist and screenwriter, died Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. The cause of her death was complications from Parkinson’s disease, according a statement from her publisher, Penguin Random House. “One of the the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Joan Didion: Let me tell you, she was gold

Joan Didion, who died today in New York at the age of 87, was a writer all her life. Her work, whether fiction or journalism, was clear-sighted, precise and perceptive, and always peppered with her signature bone-dry wit. “Had I been blessed with even limited access to my own mind there would have been no reason to write,” she explained in her 1976 essay “Why I Write”. “I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see and what it means. What I want and what I fear.”Born on 5 December 1934 in Sacramento,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Joan Didion Dies: Prolific Author, ‘A Star Is Born’ Screenwriter And Journalist Was 87

Joan Didion, the author of five novels including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking who also excelled in essays and has screenwriting credits including the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Her publisher at Knopf confirmed the news to The New York Times. Didion’s career blossomed in the midst of and reflected sea changes in America, with books published in the 1960s and ’70s including Run River, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Play It as It Lays, A Book of Common Prayer and The White Album, an anthology of her magazine...
CELEBRITIES
wordonfire.org

Gold, Gore, and the Catholic Novelist: A Chat with Denise Mallett

Matt Nelson caught up with Catholic writer Denise Mallett to discuss the inspirations behind her work, her writing process, and her new book The Blood. With the print edition just released, The Blood is a sequel to her highly acclaimed first book, The Tree, published in 2021. She is continuing work on a third book in the trilogy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy