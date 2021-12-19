ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Recap: Tucson (4) at Ontario (3) (OT)

By Jimmy Peebles
tucsonroadrunners.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOG: TUC (32) – ONT (31) PP: TUC (1/2) – ONT (0/1) TUCSON SCORING: Cameron Hebig (5), Mike Carcone (5 PP), Cole Hults (1), Vladislav Kolyachonok (2 OT) ONTARIO SCORING: Martin Frk (13), TJ Tynan (5), Vladimir Tkachev (4) KOLYACHONOK NETS SECOND OVERTIME GAME-WINNER AS ROADRUNNERS DEFEAT...

