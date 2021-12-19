Public Health Emergency End Could Cause Millions to Lose Medicaid Coverage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland braces for a surge of COVID-19 cases this winter, Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that nursing homes will be required to offer monoclonal antibody treatments.
The new requirement is part of the state’s effort to help nursing homes ward off potential outbreaks resulting from the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants, the governor’s office said.
“We continue to work closely with our nursing homes to protect our most vulnerable residents against COVID-19,” Hogan said. “Just as these facilities offer vaccines and booster shots, we want to make sure they are offering antibody treatments as soon...
