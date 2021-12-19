ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health Emergency End Could Cause Millions to Lose Medicaid Coverage

Cover picture for the articleEach morning when Christina Preston enters the West Community Opportunity Center that serves Ohio’s Franklin County, she knows she and her staff are going to be flooded with calls and applications from people in desperate need of...

WCIA

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
laborpress.org

Long Covid: A Public Health Emergency

New York, NY – A new report from the Mount Sinai Health System shows that unvaccinated patients with COVID-19 reported sleep, neurological and other symptoms that often lasted for more than a year. As a result, Mount Sinai has warned that the millions of Americans at risk of developing long COVID present a public health emergency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Center for Public Integrity

How ARPA helps states pay for expanding Medicaid coverage

The American Rescue Plan Act that President Biden signed in March 2021 incentivizes states to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act. All states that expand Medicaid receive 90% federal matching funds for the newly eligible adult population. But the Act offers the 12 non-expansion states a five-percentage point increase in their federal matching rate for two years after they expand. (The incentive is also available to Missouri and Oklahoma which implemented expansion this year.) The increase is projected to more than negate the increased state costs over the two-year period. (Source: Kaiser Family Foundation)
HEALTH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Medicaid/CHIP enrollment increases to more than 83 million, says CMS

The latest enrollment figures released this week by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show that an estimated 83 million people are now enrolled in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), representing an increase of nearly half a million. The enrollment snapshot is from June, a month...
HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is A Public Health Issue’: Minnesota Hospitals Postpone Nonessential Surgeries Amid COVID Surge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota hospitals continue to be crunched for space. Hospitals are out of rooms and other health emergencies have been put on hold. The latest map shows 81% of adult ICU beds across the state are full, with very few beds available at all. A trip to the mailbox for Lori Jergensen on Dec.11 ended in a fresh pile of snow and a snapped ankle. “Next thing I know I’m down. My right leg went out from under me and I ended up in a sitting position on the ground,” Jergensen said. A lateral break with fractures on both sides required surgery...
MINNESOTA STATE
we-ha.com

Public Health Commissioner: Omicron Could Soon Become Dominant Variant

West Hartford, like nearly every other town in the state, is at the ‘red alert’ level, and the average daily case rate per 100,000 population rose to 32.9 this week. Reported cases of COVID-19’s omicron variant in Connecticut jumped to 40 on Thursday, a steep increase of an infectious strain which public health officials predict may be the dominant form within the next few weeks.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts public health emergency order issued on hospital staffing, space

With hospitals juggling staffing problems and an increase in patients, state officials on Friday issued a public health emergency order that they say will provide staff flexibility, ensure sufficient acute care capacity, and enable facilities to reopen inpatient capacity in spaces not currently being utilized. The Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Detroit News

Detroit extends emergency health order governing access to public meetings

Detroit — Amid an ongoing surge in COVID-19, the city's top health official is extending an emergency order that will allow the public remote access to government meetings. Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo on Thursday issued the order to ensure the public is able to view meetings virtually, once government bodies subject to the Open Meetings Act resume in person after Dec. 31, 2021, "to protect the public health from further transmission of COVID-19 within the city."
DETROIT, MI
Orange Leader

Texas’ Medicaid coverage gap cited for healthcare woes

Texas is one of 12 states to not expand Medicaid, and a new report showed it is one reason the state is falling further behind others in providing access to health care. The Build Back Better Act would have given Texans with incomes below the poverty line a free health insurance option, but the legislation stalled in the Senate and will not be considered again until next year.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Nursing Homes Required To Offer Monoclonal Antibodies, Hogan Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland braces for a surge of COVID-19 cases this winter, Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced that nursing homes will be required to offer monoclonal antibody treatments. The new requirement is part of the state’s effort to help nursing homes ward off potential outbreaks resulting from the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants, the governor’s office said. “We continue to work closely with our nursing homes to protect our most vulnerable residents against COVID-19,” Hogan said. “Just as these facilities offer vaccines and booster shots, we want to make sure they are offering antibody treatments as soon...
HEALTH SERVICES

