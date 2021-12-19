Jets vs. Dolphins Updated Odds and Prediction: What Bettors Need to Know

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been selected to start in the 2021 Pro Bowl. That makes it two Pro Bowl selections a row for Howard, who now has three total. Howard has totaled 40 tackles, including 31 solo, four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this season. The 14 passes defensed this season are tied for fourth in the NFL, while his four interceptions are tied for ninth. He’s the only NFL player this season to have at least two forced fumbles and four interceptions. Howard is the 14th player in Dolphins history to be a three-time Pro Bowl starter. He’s also just the second cornerback, joining Sam Madison.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO