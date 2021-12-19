ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wheel of Time' TV show offers refreshing, diverse take on fantasy [column]

By MICKAYLA MILLER
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy no means would I be considered a "Wheel of Time" fan, despite the fact that the famous fantasy book series is often compared to one of my favorite shows, "Game of Thrones." My partner, on the other hand, has read the entire 14-book series (twice), equating to nearly 12,000 pages...

The Wheel of Time's female characters are a breath of fresh air in the world of fantasy

"Sometimes it can be really difficult to be a female fan of genre television, particularly in the fantasy space. Because no matter how much you might love it, nine times out of ten, it does not love you back," says Lacy Baugher Milas. "Representation can be slim, when present at all. Women are too often stuck as de facto supporting characters, usually present to serve as love interests to one of the male heroes rather than drive the action themselves. Many (most?) end up as victims of physical or sexual violence, and their stories tend to be peppered with the sort of casual misogyny and pointless objectification that generally only exists to serve a male gaze." Milas notes that Game of Thrones, "which notably gave us a groundbreaking array of female characters, from the traditionally feminine Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) to murderous dragon rider Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), still generally positioned its women as exceptions to their genders, succeeding only in ways that were acceptable or similar to men. (And most were still raped or otherwise violated along the way.) Even Netflix’s The Witcher, which has established itself as something of a gold standard for female agency in the fantasy space, is still an explicitly masculine story, albeit one that generally treats its women as equals in their own rights. This is the reason that Amazon’s new high fantasy drama The Wheel of Time feels like such a breath of fresh air. The simple fact that the show features so many women in major roles feels rather astounding, but more than that, the series consciously treats them as the primary drivers of the tale we’re watching. In this story, women are everywhere, as everything from powerful sorceresses and gifted politicians to rural blacksmiths and village healers, and the nuanced depiction of these different types of female power is both an exciting and necessary change of pace." ALSO: Rosamund Pike on playing Moiraine: "With this kind of woman who seemed really cold and in control, I think it’s probably a kind of cartwheel for people’s brains to suddenly see that underneath there are all these other layers and things at play."
Wheel of Time Is One of the Most Expensive Shows Amazon Has Ever Made

It takes a lot of money to put together a high-fantasy series like Wheel of Time, what with all the magnificent vistas, giant capes, dramatic horseback riding, flashy weaponry, and all that magic. In fact, it turns out it's one of the most expensive shows Amazon has ever made. This...
Nielsen: On Screen Diversity in TV Shows Increases

NEW YORK—A new study of diversity in TV programming across cable, broadcast, and streaming platforms by Nielsen has found that on-screen representation has hit record levels but that many viewers still complain about the way they are represented in TV programming. The report noted that among the top 1,500...
20 Best Characters from Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Shows in 2021

Science fiction and fantasy TV series consistently deliver thought-provoking storylines, but those storylines wouldn’t go nearly as far without provocative characters to carry the stories forward. This past year we’ve seen stories about people from the future inhabiting 19th Century women, people from the past ending up in the...
Tap Fantasy: The Lost World of Odom [Part 1]

The world of Odom consists of 6 islands: Flora Forest, Wind Riverbed, Karashin Desert, Cloud Height and Sunshine Beach. Only by venturing the dungeons to worship the Sky Goddess heavily guarded by the evil beings, can one be offered the Golden Compass. Gold is more important than you think! Gold is needed for more attempts should one fails the limited amount of attempts. In the magical auction house, adventurers can list or purchase the treasures looted from the journey. As long as you have Gold, you can buy everything!
90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
