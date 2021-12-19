CRITTER: Meet ‘o’ili the barred filefish

Dear Critter Corner: What are some fun toy ideas for my dog this holiday season? Is there anything to avoid?. Here are some tips and tricks for making your holiday shopping a bit easier and more enjoyable for your favorite furry friends. Consider the presentation of the gift. Unwrapping a present can be even more fun that the gift itself, and this is just as true for dogs. If you are going to be getting your pup multiple items, try creating a toy box. There are several companies that sell these pre-made, but they can be a fun do-it-yourself project. Try littering the bottom of a cardboard box with some tasty treats and then tightly packing in all your pup’s new and unpackaged new goodies. Your pup will double down on ferreting out all the food at the bottom and then get to play with all their fun new toys.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO