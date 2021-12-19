ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CRITTER: Meet ‘o’ili the barred filefish

By Terry Lilley, Critter of the Week
Thegardenisland.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 15-inch-long, gray-and-yellow fish has a serious overbite and looks like it needs to go to the dentist! While diving, you often hear this fish before you see it. It uses its very-powerful set of fused teeth to bite off pieces of the living coral reef, digesting algae and coral...

#Fish#Critter#Coral Reef#Filefish#Whales#Hawaiian#Hawai I
