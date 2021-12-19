HHS Encourages Hospitals to Implement Patient Safety Best Practices to Improve Maternity Care and Outcomes

Several hospitals and health systems across the U.S. were tagged by the HHS Office of the Inspector General for billing errors this year. 1. St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center, a 451-bed hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., failed to comply with Medicare billing requirements for six of the 100 inpatient and outpatient claims reviewed by the inspector general. The billing errors outlined in an audit released Dec. 16 resulted in overpayments of $68,897. Based on the results of the 100-claims sample, the inspector general estimated that St. Joseph's Hospital was overpaid at least $389,000 for the review period. In written comments to the inspector general's draft report, the hospital partially disagreed with the recommendation to refund the full $389,000; stated that it had returned additional overpayments; and said it has strong policies to ensure Medicare billing compliance. The hospital also took issue with the inspector general's sampling and estimation methods. After reviewing the hospital's objections and comments, the inspector general maintained its findings and recommendations.

