Health Services

HHS Encourages Hospitals to Implement Patient Safety Best Practices to Improve Maternity Care and Outcomes

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is taking critical steps to ensure pregnant and postpartum individuals have access to equitable, comprehensive maternity care. CMS is encouraging hospitals to implement evidence-based patient safety practices for managing obstetric emergencies...

KHQ Right Now

St. Vincent recognized among Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

BILLINGS - The U.S. News & World Report recognized St. Vincent Healthcare as High Performing in Maternity Care. As stated in a release, this is the first time the U.S. News has published a list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Hospitals on the list had to excel on metrics...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Watford hospital maternity unit told it needs improvement

A hospital's maternity ward needs to be cleaner and have more midwives, inspectors said. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said inspectors visited the unit at Watford General Hospital after safety concerns were raised. Following the inspection, the unit was downgraded from "good" to "requires improvement". West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust...
HEALTH SERVICES
Forbes

Improving The Continuum Of Patient Care Through Technology

VP Product-Marketing at Itamar-Medical | Digital Health Expert | Business Growth Mentor | mHealth Israel | G-CMO. In past years, governments and health systems have explored ways to address health population management and chronic disease challenges. I’ve seen an increase in efforts to come up with new and efficient outpatient hospital models by leveraging digital channels and partnerships, including those highlighted by Becker’s Hospital Review. Specifically, there has been much discussion around restructuring healthcare teams and technology to improve the patient experience, accelerate care delivery and lower healthcare costs.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

8 hospitals flagged by HHS for billing errors this year

Several hospitals and health systems across the U.S. were tagged by the HHS Office of the Inspector General for billing errors this year. 1. St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center, a 451-bed hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., failed to comply with Medicare billing requirements for six of the 100 inpatient and outpatient claims reviewed by the inspector general. The billing errors outlined in an audit released Dec. 16 resulted in overpayments of $68,897. Based on the results of the 100-claims sample, the inspector general estimated that St. Joseph's Hospital was overpaid at least $389,000 for the review period. In written comments to the inspector general's draft report, the hospital partially disagreed with the recommendation to refund the full $389,000; stated that it had returned additional overpayments; and said it has strong policies to ensure Medicare billing compliance. The hospital also took issue with the inspector general's sampling and estimation methods. After reviewing the hospital's objections and comments, the inspector general maintained its findings and recommendations.
HEALTH SERVICES
ophthalmologytimes.com

Recent innovations are improving surgical outcomes in young patients

Several recent cases demonstrate how advancements in planning, imaging and surgical approaches can enable positive outcomes in very young patients. Reviewed by Dr Janet L. Alexander. Several innovations are revolutionising surgical care in paediatric ophthalmology, according to Dr Janet L. Alexander, an assistant professor of ophthalmology and paediatrics at the...
BALTIMORE, MD
MyChesCo

HHS Announces Additional Navigator Resources to Support the Extended HealthCare.gov Open Enrollment Period

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced recently that it is adding more consumer resources to support consumers’ access to coverage during the extended Marketplace Open Enrollment Period for HealthCare.gov – with approximately $10.2 million in additional funding awarded to current Navigator grantees in Federally-facilitated Marketplace (FFM) states. This funding will help support Navigator grantees’ outreach, education, and enrollment efforts around the extended Marketplace Open Enrollment Period.
EDUCATION
