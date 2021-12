“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas Eve. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Should estimates hold (and let’s face it, they will), the latest “Spidey” adventure will have made $478 million in its first 10 days in domestic theaters. That’s more than double the next highest-grossing movie in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which earned a mighty $224 million. It goes without saying that “Spider-Man: No Way...

