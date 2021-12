Each year, as our Christmas angel is placed at the top of our tree, I think that before she’s put away for another season that something really must be done about her dress. Made in haste as it was from an old piece of eyelet cloth, the white fabric has been gradually showing signs of yellowing. Over the many years this column has run in the Record-Journal, readers have written and offered to make her a new dress. Their kindness is very much appreciated. But I am reluctant to change anything about her.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO