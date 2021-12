If you thought the completion of the I-74 River Bridge would put an end to road closures, think again. Starting in the evening tonight, Wednesday, December 22, there will be temporary lane closures on I-74, between Middle Rd in Bettendorf and River Dr in Moline, from approximately 7 PM to 6 AM. Contractors will be striping the roadway. I hope they have lights since it gets dark at 4 PM these days.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO