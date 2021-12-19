Johnson top speller at ILMS spelling bee

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Across Cullman County, annual spelling bee competitions have been taking place within schools. As the winners have been announced, all students have beamed with pride across each and every photo displaying their proof of hard work to the community. At Cullman Middle School, the winners of the Spelling Bee were Madison Carroll in 1st and Parker Powell in 2nd. Emily Trahan for St. Paul’s Lutheran School shared the winners of their annual Spelling Bee were Preslie Basch in 1st and Melia McNatt in 2nd. At Hanceville Elementary, they offered congratulations to their winners for 2021, 1st place winner Aaron Nichols and 2nd place winner Zane Kretzschmar. West Point Intermediate announced their winners as Mylee Echols in 1st and Lane Shedd in 2nd. Sacred Heart Elementary’s Spelling Bee was won by Nehemiah Williams, with Zayden Smith taking 2nd place. While many schools are still holding competitions, as the winners are all announced, the announcement of the official County Spelling Bee is sure to come shortly after. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

